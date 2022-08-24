Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
msn.com
Sacred Rose Festival kicks off in Bridgeview
Break out your bell bottoms and tie-dye, because the Sacred Rose Festival has begun at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco are teaming up. Kris Habermehl reports from Chopper 2.
WGNtv.com
Weekend Break: Route 66 Car Show
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visited Brewyn ‘s Route 66 roots Saturday with about 700 cars, tons of food and 15,000 people to soak up the classic car culture of historic Route 66. Scott Lennon from Berwyn Alderman said it’s one of the largest car shows in the state and...
beltmag.com
Chicago Was Almost a Country Town
In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
The Independent Newspapers
7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest returns on Sept. 17
The Elmhurst Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the 7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Fest takes place on Sept. 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, located at 120 E. Park Ave. in downtown Elmhurst.
wlsam.com
Chicago’s favorite movie critic says “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is more than just a love story
A new episode of The Nick D Podcast is out on Radio Misfits! The Steve Cochran Show and Chicago’s favorite movie critic talk about the best pro wrestling players, movie theater horror stories, and Nick D shares if “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, “The Invitation” and “Breaking” are worth seeing this weekend.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
A Tranquil Natural Spring, Fox River Views and Rolling Woodlands Beguile at Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville, Illinois
A recent summer wander brought us to Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville, Illinois. This preserve has been recommended to me by readers and immediately we could see why. The dense woodlands immediately delighted us and folded us into a world far away from it all. Fox River Views Entice.
ABC7 Chicago
Mom whose feet were severed in Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident talks about recovery
CHICAGO -- Nearly two weeks after her feet were severed in a boating accident at the "Playpen" in downtown Chicago, Lana Batochir says she still hasn't seen her two young children but expects to be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week. She hasn't told her 6-year-old...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Here’s where you can eat the famous chocolate cake from ‘The Bear’
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. You Can Eat The Chocolate Cake Made Famous On ‘The Bear’ At Loaf Lounge, Now Open In Avondale: The neighborhood cafe, from husband-and-wife chefs Sarah Mispagel and Ben Lustbader, brings bread, pastries, sandwiches and more to Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees this weekend
CHICAGO - You could bring home your new best friend this weekend!. The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding an adoption event Saturday. This is part of the "Clear the Shelters" promotion. All pet adoption fees will be waived. You can adopt from the River North or South Loop adoption centers, and...
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois. “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
