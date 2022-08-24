ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, IL

NBC Chicago

The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue

The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
CHICAGO, IL
94.9 WMMQ

How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music

Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
ELGIN, IL
msn.com

Sacred Rose Festival kicks off in Bridgeview

Break out your bell bottoms and tie-dye, because the Sacred Rose Festival has begun at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco are teaming up. Kris Habermehl reports from Chopper 2.
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Addison, IL
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com

Weekend Break: Route 66 Car Show

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visited Brewyn ‘s Route 66 roots Saturday with about 700 cars, tons of food and 15,000 people to soak up the classic car culture of historic Route 66. Scott Lennon from Berwyn Alderman said it’s one of the largest car shows in the state and...
BERWYN, IL
beltmag.com

Chicago Was Almost a Country Town

In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}

Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent Newspapers

7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest returns on Sept. 17

The Elmhurst Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the 7th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Fest takes place on Sept. 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, located at 120 E. Park Ave. in downtown Elmhurst.
ELMHURST, IL
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Here’s where you can eat the famous chocolate cake from ‘The Bear’

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. You Can Eat The Chocolate Cake Made Famous On ‘The Bear’ At Loaf Lounge, Now Open In Avondale: The neighborhood cafe, from husband-and-wife chefs Sarah Mispagel and Ben Lustbader, brings bread, pastries, sandwiches and more to Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees this weekend

CHICAGO - You could bring home your new best friend this weekend!. The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding an adoption event Saturday. This is part of the "Clear the Shelters" promotion. All pet adoption fees will be waived. You can adopt from the River North or South Loop adoption centers, and...
CHICAGO, IL
tinybeans.com

8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois. “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
CHICAGO, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI

