PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bob Petrella, a Beaver Falls native, is one of only 50 people in the world diagnosed with a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, allowing him to recount past events in supreme detail.When Rich Walsh casually tossed out his birthday - February 19, 1976 - Bob knew exactly where to go."Oh, okay that was a Thursday. The day before Rich was born, I was driving a cab, which was a Wednesday. The guy was beeping at me, and I got out of the car, I was so mad, I got out of the car, slammed the car door, and...

