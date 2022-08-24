Read full article on original website
Related
PA Dem Senate candidate John Fetterman promised to be tip of the 'spear' in transition away from fossil fuels
Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., once said he would be proud to lead the so-called green transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. Fetterman remarked that he wanted to ensure green sources of energy represent the majority of power generation in Pennsylvania by the end of his lifetime, during a "meet and greet" with fellow state lieutenant governor candidates in 2018. He added that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.
Slate
SCOTUS Will Probably Kill Student Debt Relief. But Biden Has a Backup Plan.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited plan for student loan forgiveness. For borrowers making under $125,000 a year, the program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt (and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). It will provide relief to 43 million Americans—if five justices on the Supreme Court let it take effect. Will they? The short answer is: probably not. But there’s good news for beneficiaries: The administration may have already identified another way to enact relief if the judiciary stands in the way of Plan A.
Ron DeSantis Wants To Edit the First Amendment
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a leading presidential contender, is skilled at appealing to Republicans who resent the censorious self-righteousness of woke progressives. But instead of defending free inquiry and open debate, DeSantis seems bent on fighting intolerance with intolerance. When he signed the Individual Freedom Act (IFA) last April, DeSantis...
Senate Candidate Dr. Oz, Who Once Sang Pot's Praises, Now Thinks Supporting Legalization Is Clearly Crazy
Just two years ago, Mehmet Oz was saying "we ought to completely change our policy on marijuana," which he described as "one of the most underused tools in America." Back then, Oz was still hosting his eponymous daytime talk show, a job he left in January to seek the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. But now that Oz is running for that seat against the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the former TV doctor has changed his tune on marijuana, mocking his opponent for supporting legalization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Economist sounds alarm on green energy as Americans struggle with costs: 'Europe is telling us a big story'
As reports indicate over 20 million Americans are struggling to keep pace with their utility bills, former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore weighed in on growing concerns over the plummeting home prices and the left's green energy push as a costly alternative to fossil fuels. "Americans should be paying attention...
Next up: Biden’s energy crisis
We’ve had Biden’s inflation and Biden’s recession; now we face Biden’s energy crisis. It didn’t have to be this way. Twenty million Americans are behind on their utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Who is surprised? Even as real wages tumbled...
Renewable Energy is Absolutely Crushing Fossil Fuels in 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress adds significant long-term certainty for electric utilities and power generators eager to transition to cleaner power sources, but the effects won't be felt for a few years. That doesn't mean industry is waiting around in the meantime. In an astonishing trend, the...
D.C. Circuit Divides on Level of Scrutiny for Regulation of Filming on Federal Property
Today, in Price v. Garland, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected a constitutional challenge to federal regulations imposing permit and fee requirements for filming within the National Park System. Judge Ginsburg wrote for the Court, joined by Judge Henderson. Judge Tatel dissented....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Third Circuit Sends Down to District Court the Second Amendment Challenge to N.J.'s Ban on >10-Round Magazines
From Ass'n of N.J. Rifle & Pistol Clubs Inc. v. Attorney General (3d Cir.), decided today by the Third Circuit (Judges Kent Jordan and Jane Roth):. This matter having been remanded for further consideration in light of the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen (2022), and upon consideration of the parties' positions on whether it should in turn be remanded to the District Court for decision in the first instance under the standard announced in Bruen, it is hereby ORDERED that the matter is so remanded.
biztoc.com
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
1st Circuit Says Maine's Residency Rule for Medical Marijuana Suppliers Is Unconstitutional Protectionism
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas expressed dismay last year at the "contradictory and unstable state of affairs" created by the federal government's "half-in, half-out" approach to marijuana, which "simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use." A federal appeals court recently provided a striking illustration of that confusing situation by ruling that Maine's residency requirement for medical marijuana suppliers amounts to unconstitutional protectionism.
If Biden's Trade Policy Was Really Driven by 'Equity,' Trump's Tariffs Would Already Be Gone
If "equity" is the central principle guiding the Biden administration's trade policies, you wouldn't know it by looking at what has been done—or, rather, hasn't been done—in the past 18 months. Still, that's what U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai claims. In a tweet on Wednesday, Tai wrote that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americans Increasingly See Political Polarization Overtaking Public Education
It's no secret that public schools are battlegrounds over classroom bias and policy preferences. The conflicts escalate as time goes on, hurting students and teachers alike. Many families have a solution: they want out, so they can guide their own kids' education without having to fight over ideology and procedures. But hardliners who favor government control are trying to prevent their exit. Those blocking school doors need to be pushed out of the way so children can learn.
California Lawmakers Are Being Hypocritical About 'Harm Reduction' Policies
Some California Democrats have recently discovered the concept of "harm reduction" when it comes to a variety of drug-related matters. As the National Harm Reduction Coalition explains, this idea "accepts, for better or worse, that licit and illicit drug use is part of our world and chooses to work to minimize its harmful effects."
Gavin Newsom Vetoes Bill Legalizing 'Safe Consumption Sites' in 3 California Cities
On Monday, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill legalizing "safe consumption sites" in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland. Safe consumption sites, also known as "safe injection sites," are locations where individuals can use illegal drugs in a sanitary area with access to clean needles and staff who can administer drugs like naloxone, which can quickly treat an overdose. Proponents of the legislation argue that the sites are an important harm reduction tool, helping to prevent overdose deaths or the spread of certain diseases, like HIV, that can be spread through intravenous drug use.
"DAD Standing Order"
I came across this docket notation in a case I'm following, and was puzzled about what it meant. A few searches made clear that it was exclusive a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California thing, but why? And the orders don't themselves explain it, just saying things like,
A Few Ideas for the Better Government Americans Desperately Want
Congress' annual August recess is a good time to think about the big picture. Most Americans want government reformed for the better. We notice its many breakdowns, dysfunctions and failures to deliver on promises. Yet politicians of both parties usually only talk about more new programs, more spending, and more regulations. Will either party listen, or will they continue down their destructive and unpopular path?
Powell's inflation miscalculation raises stakes on rate shift
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who last year reassured Americans that high inflation would likely be temporary, is expected to offer a darker message this week in the most closely watched speech of his tenure: The fight against spiking prices is far from over. Powell’s optimistic words at the annual...
N.C. Election Criminal Libel Statute Enjoined Pending Appeal
From yesterday's decision in Grimmett v. Freeman, entered by Judge Toby Heytens, joined by Judge Albert Diaz:. In 2020, Josh Stein and Jim O'Neill were engaged in a heated campaign to serve as attorney general of North Carolina. The Stein campaign ran an advertisement the O'Neill campaign believes was false. Stein ultimately won the election.
Courts Split on Whether the Feds Can Overturn These State Abortion Bans
Can the federal government prevent some state abortion bans from taking effect? Two new court rulings offer mixed opinions on this issue, following the Biden administration's claim that existing federal law prohibits state abortion bans that don't contain exceptions for women's health. The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued to stop...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0