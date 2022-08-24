ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fox News

PA Dem Senate candidate John Fetterman promised to be tip of the 'spear' in transition away from fossil fuels

Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., once said he would be proud to lead the so-called green transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. Fetterman remarked that he wanted to ensure green sources of energy represent the majority of power generation in Pennsylvania by the end of his lifetime, during a "meet and greet" with fellow state lieutenant governor candidates in 2018. He added that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.
Slate

SCOTUS Will Probably Kill Student Debt Relief. But Biden Has a Backup Plan.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited plan for student loan forgiveness. For borrowers making under $125,000 a year, the program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt (and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). It will provide relief to 43 million Americans—if five justices on the Supreme Court let it take effect. Will they? The short answer is: probably not. But there’s good news for beneficiaries: The administration may have already identified another way to enact relief if the judiciary stands in the way of Plan A.
Reason.com

Ron DeSantis Wants To Edit the First Amendment

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a leading presidential contender, is skilled at appealing to Republicans who resent the censorious self-righteousness of woke progressives. But instead of defending free inquiry and open debate, DeSantis seems bent on fighting intolerance with intolerance. When he signed the Individual Freedom Act (IFA) last April, DeSantis...
Reason.com

Senate Candidate Dr. Oz, Who Once Sang Pot's Praises, Now Thinks Supporting Legalization Is Clearly Crazy

Just two years ago, Mehmet Oz was saying "we ought to completely change our policy on marijuana," which he described as "one of the most underused tools in America." Back then, Oz was still hosting his eponymous daytime talk show, a job he left in January to seek the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. But now that Oz is running for that seat against the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the former TV doctor has changed his tune on marijuana, mocking his opponent for supporting legalization.
The Hill

Next up: Biden’s energy crisis

We’ve had Biden’s inflation and Biden’s recession; now we face Biden’s energy crisis. It didn’t have to be this way. Twenty million Americans are behind on their utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Who is surprised? Even as real wages tumbled...
TheStreet

Renewable Energy is Absolutely Crushing Fossil Fuels in 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress adds significant long-term certainty for electric utilities and power generators eager to transition to cleaner power sources, but the effects won't be felt for a few years. That doesn't mean industry is waiting around in the meantime. In an astonishing trend, the...
Reason.com

Third Circuit Sends Down to District Court the Second Amendment Challenge to N.J.'s Ban on >10-Round Magazines

From Ass'n of N.J. Rifle & Pistol Clubs Inc. v. Attorney General (3d Cir.), decided today by the Third Circuit (Judges Kent Jordan and Jane Roth):. This matter having been remanded for further consideration in light of the Supreme Court's decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen (2022), and upon consideration of the parties' positions on whether it should in turn be remanded to the District Court for decision in the first instance under the standard announced in Bruen, it is hereby ORDERED that the matter is so remanded.
Reason.com

1st Circuit Says Maine's Residency Rule for Medical Marijuana Suppliers Is Unconstitutional Protectionism

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas expressed dismay last year at the "contradictory and unstable state of affairs" created by the federal government's "half-in, half-out" approach to marijuana, which "simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use." A federal appeals court recently provided a striking illustration of that confusing situation by ruling that Maine's residency requirement for medical marijuana suppliers amounts to unconstitutional protectionism.
Reason.com

Americans Increasingly See Political Polarization Overtaking Public Education

It's no secret that public schools are battlegrounds over classroom bias and policy preferences. The conflicts escalate as time goes on, hurting students and teachers alike. Many families have a solution: they want out, so they can guide their own kids' education without having to fight over ideology and procedures. But hardliners who favor government control are trying to prevent their exit. Those blocking school doors need to be pushed out of the way so children can learn.
Reason.com

Gavin Newsom Vetoes Bill Legalizing 'Safe Consumption Sites' in 3 California Cities

On Monday, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill legalizing "safe consumption sites" in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland. Safe consumption sites, also known as "safe injection sites," are locations where individuals can use illegal drugs in a sanitary area with access to clean needles and staff who can administer drugs like naloxone, which can quickly treat an overdose. Proponents of the legislation argue that the sites are an important harm reduction tool, helping to prevent overdose deaths or the spread of certain diseases, like HIV, that can be spread through intravenous drug use.
Reason.com

"DAD Standing Order"

I came across this docket notation in a case I'm following, and was puzzled about what it meant. A few searches made clear that it was exclusive a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California thing, but why? And the orders don't themselves explain it, just saying things like,
Reason.com

A Few Ideas for the Better Government Americans Desperately Want

Congress' annual August recess is a good time to think about the big picture. Most Americans want government reformed for the better. We notice its many breakdowns, dysfunctions and failures to deliver on promises. Yet politicians of both parties usually only talk about more new programs, more spending, and more regulations. Will either party listen, or will they continue down their destructive and unpopular path?
POLITICO

Powell's inflation miscalculation raises stakes on rate shift

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who last year reassured Americans that high inflation would likely be temporary, is expected to offer a darker message this week in the most closely watched speech of his tenure: The fight against spiking prices is far from over. Powell’s optimistic words at the annual...
Reason.com

N.C. Election Criminal Libel Statute Enjoined Pending Appeal

From yesterday's decision in Grimmett v. Freeman, entered by Judge Toby Heytens, joined by Judge Albert Diaz:. In 2020, Josh Stein and Jim O'Neill were engaged in a heated campaign to serve as attorney general of North Carolina. The Stein campaign ran an advertisement the O'Neill campaign believes was false. Stein ultimately won the election.
