Walt Disney World May Be Getting Ready To Fix One Of the Biggest Complaints About The 50th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like something new is coming to Magic Kingdom that will make a lot of Walt Disney World fans happy.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
Is Disney World's Popularity Starting to Fade?
Price breaks are coming to a group that Disney's Florida resort has been neglecting. It's worth noting.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Disney World Is Making a Change You're Going To Like
Walt Disney's (DIS) theme parks have seen a lot of changes to their operations over the years, but arguably never more at one time than when covid hit the U.S. in 2020. Walt Disney World in Florida was forced to shut its doors on March 15 in order to align itself with safety protocols, and it reopened on July 11 of the same year. However, the Disneyland Resort in California closed its doors on March 14, 2020, and did not reopen until April 30, 2021, because of that state’s requirements. Covid-related costs caused the company to lose $2.6 billion in operating income.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
One Of Disney World's Best Rides Is Still Having Problems Despite A 3-Month Refurbishment
One of Disney World's most popular rides is still experiencing issues after getting a tune-up.
Disney World Adds an Exciting New Event
If there's one thing that Disney (DIS) parkgoers know for sure, it's that there's no shortage of things to do when they pay a visit. Between the different parks, all the rides (and all those long wait times), and countless places to eat and drink, you need a week-long vacation to even begin to scrape the surface.
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
Disney World Park Reservations Are Here To Stay But The Theme Parks Are Finally Making Some Changes For The Better
Disney World has made a significant change to the reservation system that should help out many guests.
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
Intense TikTok Video Shows How Crazy High Walt Disney World Prices Have Gone Up Over Time
You know Walt Disney World is an expensive ticket, but you might not realize just how expensive it is.
Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?
Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
