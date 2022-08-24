ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar: Has She FINALLY Moved Out of Her Parents' House?

For as long as she’s been in the public eye, Jana Duggar has been known as her parents’ most loyal offspring. While her brothers and sisters left the house to start families of their own, Jana stayed behind to help raise her younger siblings. Now 32, Jana is...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Malika Haqq Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Ruined Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Glory Times’ After Baby No. 2

Malika Haqq is opening up about how her BFF Khloé Kardashian is doing after welcoming her second child amid some very public turmoil. During a recent appearance on Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Malika praised Khloé‘s strength as she moves through life as a mother of two following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. While she says the reality star is doing well, Haqq also acknowledges that Thompson’s affair overshadowed what should be a beautiful experience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sistine Stallone
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Zach Perez
Person
Jennifer Flavin
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian: Could She Actually Be the Next Bachelorette?!?

As you very likely know by now, Kim Kardashian is single. She ended her months-long relationship with Pete Davidson in early August. As you may also have heard by now — perhaps via a recent report right here on The Hollywood Gossip — Kim Kardashian is also ready to date again.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!

In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin: I Just Hope Our Kids Know Kate is a Thief!

Recently, Jon Gosselin accused Kate of stealing six figures from their children. When he gained custody of Hannah and Collin, he saw their withdrawal histories. Kate admitted to taking the money … but turned around and called Jon a deadbeat. Unfortunately, it looks like Jon’s hands are tied when...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Files For Divorce#Marriages

Comments / 0

Community Policy