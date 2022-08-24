ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine

Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods. "I...
Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants

Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season

Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Patriots Offense Is In Trouble With Shaky Mac Jones

With training camps now in the rear-view mirror and the preseason winding down, decisions must be made. All 32 teams must cut their active rosters to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 30. Choices and compromises are forthcoming, and Friday's action will help in those matters. The Carolina Panthers apparently made the...
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season

It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares

For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
Giants' Tyrod Taylor 'Should Be OK' After Suffering Back Injury vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a back injury in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New York Jets. He finished 2-of-4 for 29 yards and one interception and ran for 13 yards on one carry in his limited time on the field. Head coach Brian Daboll downplayed the significance...
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally

The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade

Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He Played NFL Game After Using Percocet for Pain

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized the NFL's stance on natural remedies for pain management, saying highly addictive painkillers used to be "easily accessible" and admitting to playing a game on Percocet. "The pain management, especially with our sport, is fascinating to see how things are 'treated.' I use...
