Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Honor Guard Presentation
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - Today, the Northwoods Honor Guard ventured over to Printpack in Rhinelander to hold a demonstration in front of their military flags. Plant Manager Patrick Marquart spoke about what the demonstration is for and the significance of the Honor Guard on the Northwoods community. "This occasion is...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Kiwanis Club entering final weeks of fundraiser
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In an effort to improve the lives of families struggling in Ukraine, the Rhinelander Kiwanis club started a project to fund for basic necessities to these households. The club has now announced that it hopes to make one big final donation in the middle of this upcoming September.
WJFW-TV
Merrill Chamber of Commerce offering tourism grants to organizations
MERRILL- The Merrill Chamber of Commerce is calling all organizations hosting an event next year. They're looking to give out grant money. The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting organizer applications for its 2023 tourism grant. The grant money comes from a percentage of the "room tax" that is...
WJFW-TV
Broadband expansion project celebrated by Vilas County leadership
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Leadership from Spectrum joined a group of Vilas County leaders on Thursday to celebrate a fiber-optic network build out project. The project will ultimately bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in Eagle River and outlying areas, including the Town of Lincoln and Town of Washington, following completion of a $1.1 million public-private network expansion project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Motorists ride along trail to benefit Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Summer season is riding season for many who enjoy the trails and roads of the Northwoods. On Saturday, riders gathered to raise money for the homeless. NATH or the Northwoods alliance for temporary housing Fredrick place hosted the event. While only 81 people registered for the...
WJFW-TV
W.I.L.D. combines leadership and purpose into a triathlon race
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In its tenth year, Wise Intentional Leadership Development, or W.I.L.D. nonprofit invited the community to participate in a shortened exercise. “It’s accessible to anybody, you don’t have to be a great swimmer, you could kayak or wear a wetsuit and be able to get 300 yards, or get out on the bike and do it without having to race it," said Ben Brusch, who took first in the race.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander School District providing free meals for elementary students
RHINELANDER, WIs. (WJFW) - "The last two years we had the program through the USDA where everyone could eat for free and that went a way this summer," said Patricia Karaba. Thousands of children will be heading back to school next week and many of them will have to go back to paying for school meals, but Patricia Karaba Rhinelander’s food service director says elementary students in the school district won’t have to worry.
WJFW-TV
Merrill Public Schools is adding a referendum on the November 8 election
Merrill Public Schools is looking for more funding after its spring referendum failed. The district has pushed off maintenance projects and increased class sizes after losing millions of dollars in funding. They are now going back to the public with an operational referendum on November 8. “When our referendum failed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Car & Truck Show
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Over 150 Cars found their way to downtown Eagle River for the Annual Car and Truck Show. Terry Lyon is a local business owner and organizes the event, and he spoke about what the show is about. “All the way from early 1920’s, all the...
WJFW-TV
Shotskis Bar breaks the world record for the longest shotski
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Shotskis in Eagle River is proud to be a world record holder of the world's longest shotski. Last Saturday, Shotskis Bar in Eagle River broke the record for the longest shotski with an official length of 2,454.95 feet long. 468 skis were used during the record. According to Skotskis, the previous record was set in Breckinridge, Colorado with a length of 1,997 feet.
WJFW-TV
Flight schedule to change for Rhinelander Delta travelers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Delta Airlines will be changing their schedule for flights coming in and out of the Rhinelander/ Oneida County Airport. The change will begin on September 12, with fares yet to be sold, impacting round trip flight schedule times between Rhinelander and Minneapolis. Delta will also be adding...
WJFW-TV
Anderson's legs help Auburndale take down Rib Lake/Prentice
PRENTICE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rib Lake/Prentice hosted Auburndale Friday night after dropping their Week 1 matchup at Marathon 38-8. This matchup was all Auburndale with big runs from Kevin Anderson and big defensive plays. Auburndale won this game 62-0 and have outscored their opponents 138-0 in just two games. Auburndale moves...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes Nets 7 Goals to Beat Northland Pines in Boys Soccer
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- High school soccer is officially back in the Northwoods. Three Lakes already lost their season opener against Lakeland Union, and this was Northland Pines' first match of the season. Three Lakes took on Northland Pines at Three Lakes High School earlier today where the Blue Jays...
WJFW-TV
Antigo Boys Soccer Match Against Northland Lutheran Ends in a Tie
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Fall high school sports are in full swing right now, with sports like football, tennis, swimming, and more starting their season. Another sport that's season is underway is boys soccer. Antigo hosted Northland Lutheran after the Red Robbins dropped their season opener against Shawano 8-0. This matchup...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk beats Lakeland Union for first time since 2003
What a start to the season for the Tomahawk Hatchets!. Tomahawk beat Rhinelander in week one and then follow up that performance by defeating Lakeland Union 36-29. The Hatchets improve to 2-0 on the year. Tomahawk will host Northland Pines in week three. Lakeland Union drops to 0-2. Thunderbirds will...
WJFW-TV
Crandon earns first win of season against Merrill
A great game early between Crandon and Merrill. The Cardinals had the lead heading into halftime, and break away in the second half. Cardinals earns their first win of the season winning 30-12. Crandon improves to 1-1 on the year. They will travel to Clintonville next week. Merrill drops to...
WJFW-TV
Defending 8-man champs Newman Catholic get off to good start
The Three Lakes Blue Jays welcomed last years 8-man champions into town on Friday night. Newman Catholic is hoping to repeat this season, and the Cardinals got off to a good start. Newman Catholic beats Three Lakes 53-6. Newman Catholic improves to 1-0 on the year. They will travel to...
Comments / 0