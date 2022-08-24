ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

kentwired.com

Father remembers Colin Pho, student killed in hit-and-run scooter crash

Colin James Vinh Pho, a 22-year-old junior at Kent State, was killed following a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. Colin was struck from behind as he rode his personal electric scooter while traveling home from work at local Vietnamese restaurant, Pho King. He was riding eastbound on Summit Street near Dix Stadium.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
AKRON, OH
Kent, OH
whbc.com

One Killed, One Critically Injured in Early Friday Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A one-vehicle accident on Market Avenue N in Canton early Friday morning leaves one person dead and another critically injured. The crash involved a Hummer H-3 which Canton police says went left of center in the 5100 block of Market, striking a tree and flipping over.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents and one firefighter were injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Canton. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. Bystanders who called 911 told dispatchers they could see a man trapped on the...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

OSP Investigates Hit Skip Injury Accident Involving Car, Motorcycle

Perry Twp., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman suffered serious injuries in a hit skip car-motorcycle crash in Perry Township Thursday afternoon. 41-year-old Janell Brookes was a passenger on the bike that struck the back end of a car that had pulled out of the Aldi parking lot on Perry Drive north of West Tusc.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
FAIRLAWN, OH
wqkt.com

More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide

Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Area’s past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
MEDINA, OH
