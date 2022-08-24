Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
cleveland19.com
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
kentwired.com
Father remembers Colin Pho, student killed in hit-and-run scooter crash
Colin James Vinh Pho, a 22-year-old junior at Kent State, was killed following a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. Colin was struck from behind as he rode his personal electric scooter while traveling home from work at local Vietnamese restaurant, Pho King. He was riding eastbound on Summit Street near Dix Stadium.
cleveland19.com
FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
whbc.com
One Killed, One Critically Injured in Early Friday Canton Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A one-vehicle accident on Market Avenue N in Canton early Friday morning leaves one person dead and another critically injured. The crash involved a Hummer H-3 which Canton police says went left of center in the 5100 block of Market, striking a tree and flipping over.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents and one firefighter were injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Canton. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. Bystanders who called 911 told dispatchers they could see a man trapped on the...
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
Firefighter, 3 others injured in early morning Canton house fire
A firefighter and three others were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a house fire in Canton.
Driver gives man a ride, ends up being robbed of vehicle, money, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A man was robbed of his car, money and other items Wednesday night after he agreed to give another man a ride after meeting him moments earlier at a bar, police say. According to police, the 32-year-old victim said he was at the Lucky Corner Bar...
One dead, one critically injured after Hummer flips in Canton crash
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an SUV flipped over early Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
whbc.com
OSP Investigates Hit Skip Injury Accident Involving Car, Motorcycle
Perry Twp., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman suffered serious injuries in a hit skip car-motorcycle crash in Perry Township Thursday afternoon. 41-year-old Janell Brookes was a passenger on the bike that struck the back end of a car that had pulled out of the Aldi parking lot on Perry Drive north of West Tusc.
cleveland19.com
Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
Police: Ohio middle-schooler had gun, hollow-point rounds
Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.
WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words
I am at a loss to explain this one,' one police chief said.
cleveland19.com
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
Officers dispatched to same home three times in 24 hours on domestic violence calls: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 9:35 p.m. Aug. 17, police were dispatched on a call about a fight taking place in the street on Cherokee Road. Dispatch also heard from a teenager who said her mother was attacking her and her siblings with a knife. The teen, 19, said she had locked herself in...
wqkt.com
More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide
Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
