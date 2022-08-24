ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Still ‘F—king Like Crazy’: Nick Cannon Announces He’s Expecting Baby No. 9

Nick Cannon, can we get some clarity here? We’re losing count. On Wednesday, the host of Wild N’ Out revealed that he’s having another baby with model Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares 19-month-old Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden Sagon. Posting a behind-the-scenes video of their pregnancy shoot, Cannon wrote: “Time Stopped and This Happened.” He also used the hashtag #Sunshine and #SonRISE. (Perhaps “Rise” is the baby’s name?) The compilation video sees Cannon posing alongside Bell — and their two children together — as the song “Sunshine” by Alexander O’Neal plays in the background during a multi-pronged photoshoot. Here’s...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His Tenth Child

The 41-year-old broke the news with a video of Brittany Bell showing off her baby bump, see below. Last month, model Bre Tiesi, 31, became the fifth woman to bear a child from Cannon. They named the baby boy Legendary Love. Cannon’s shares 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Abby De La Rosa on Brittany Bell pregnancy: Nick Cannon is creating ‘Gen C’

see also Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th "Time Stopped and This Happened" the "All That" alum captioned... Taking it lightly. Abby De La Rosa joked that Nick Cannon is single-handedly populating the next generation after he revealed Brittany Bell is pregnant with their third child (his tenth). Taking to social media, the mom of two of Cannon’s kids shared a Brian Moller video that poked fun at her baby daddy for getting multiple women pregnant at the same. “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” the comedian said in his video. “And they said millennials aren’t...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'

Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Reveals Ex-GF Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With His10th Child

Nick Cannon is just about ready to welcome baby #10. The television host and actor shared the news on Instagram, revealing that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, is currently expecting their child. TMZ reports that she appears to be in her third trimester, and the two will likely be welcoming their child soon.
CELEBRITIES
