ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers Ranked Highly Within ESPN's Power Rankings

By Declan Harris
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un3cJ_0hU6XREn00

Following an offseason full of additions to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN has placed them within the top ten teams in the league.

When someone thinks about the best teams in the NBA , they think of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks, or even the Phoenix Suns, who fell short of their goals during the playoffs.

All of these teams find themselves ranked highly in ESPN's power rankings for the 2022-23 NBA season, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers in tenth place.

View the original article to see embedded media.

ESPN's reason for ranking the Sixers so highly revolves heavily around their offseason transactions, which proved to patch a lot of holes that the team had throughout the 2021-22 season.

The article highlights the additions of De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and P.J. Tucker, who were able to join the Sixers thanks to James Harden's pay cut, which are enough to patch the holes which previously plagued Doc Rivers' side.

This reasoning shouldn't come as a surprise given that other NBA insiders such as David Aldridge of The Athletic have gone on and said that Philadelphia has had the best offseason .

Although finding themselves within the top ten, they aren't the highest team in either the Atlantic Division or the Eastern Conference.

To no one's surprise, the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics made their way into the number two slot, with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari being enough to have them ranked highly.

Brogden made his move to TD Garden from the Indiana Pacers in a trade that saw Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith move elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, while Gallinari penned a two-year deal with the C's after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs.

One team which always proves to be a challenge for Doc River's men is the Milwaukee Bucks, who are ranked as the third-best team in the league. This ranking shouldn't be too appalling, given that the Celtics, who eliminated the Bucks last season, are right above them.

Another team from the Eastern Conference that finds itself ranked highly is the Miami Heat, who are slotted into seventh place. The South Beach side kept their offseason business low, re-signing Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon while losing Tucker in free agency.

The Heat and Sixers find themselves separated by only three spots, which is fitting given that this was one of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final match-ups, with the Heat winning 4-2.

Given all of the drama that has surrounded the two teams as of late, it would come across as fuel to the fire to see that Philadelphia edges out Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets by one spot.

The reason behind the Nets falling in at the eleventh spot surrounds the durability and straight-up availability of their big three, Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. The big three have never played a game together as Simmons sat out the remainder of the season after being included in the trade that sent Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
David Aldridge
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves acquire former NBA draft bust

The Minnesota Timberwolves roster is getting a little more sauce. The Timberwolves announced in a release on Thursday that they have acquired the returning player rights to former lottery pick Nik Stauskas via their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Local writer Dane Moore adds that the Timberwolves will thus now possess Stauskas’ G League rights. Stauskas may also get a chance to participate in Timberwolves training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Power Rankings#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#The Philadelphia 76ers#Sixers#Doc Rivers#Athletic#The Atlantic Division#The Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy