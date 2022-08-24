Read full article on original website
nassauobserver.com
A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers
About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
WMDT.com
SU Class of 2026 moves in as most diverse group of first-year students since 1925
SALISBURY, Md.-Packed cars and new faces, that’s some of what you’d see if you stepped onto Salisbury University’s campus early Thursday morning. “I’m most excited about meeting new people, settling in to a new place for me that I can really like comfortable and happy at,” Ethan Miller, SU incoming freshman, said.
WMDT.com
First day of school in Seaford sees new safety protocol for parent drop-off
SEAFORD, Del. – Thursday marked the first day of school for Seaford School District students, and also the first day of a new drop-off protocol for parents looking to enter and exit the building. The school is keeping its system of only pre-approved adults on a set list being...
WMDT.com
Delaware student awarded with scholarship
LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
WMDT.com
“I’m very happy to be here”: Celebrating the new Academy of Dover Charter School
DOVER, Del.- Side by side, the Founder of the Academy of Dover Charter School, Ruby Coppadge, and Head of School, Dr. Michele Marinucci, walked through the halls of their new upper school, Wednesday afternoon. “I’m very happy to be here today with all the people who supported the Academy of...
WMDT.com
Former inmate turned Case Manager sets out to help at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – A familiar face showed up to give back to the place where they once did time. Mark Harris is a case manager for RISTORe Damascus House, which stands for Rehabilitating Individuals So They Overcome Recidivism. his organization was represented at the ECI Reentry Resource Fair Thursday...
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
talbotspy.org
Open Letter to Councilman Divilio and Talbot County Council: Stop the Libel this Minute
It has been brought to my attention that earlier today Councilman Divilio and Talbot County, through Councilman Divilio’s actions on its behalf, posted a defamatory and damaging statement about The Talbot Integrity Project, Inc. and about me personally on a local Face Book page, “Trappe the Waste.” The post reads:
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
Pires, 3 others paid $17K for anti-Greg Fuller mailer
A Sussex County campaign mailer deemed racist by Republican Party officials was financed with money from four prominent county figures. Some political observers say the mailer is an example of a schism in the Sussex County GOP. The mailer, which criticized Greg Fuller, a Republican candidate for register of wills, was organized by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee. According ... Read More
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
delawarepublic.org
Brandywine opens new opioid treatment program in Georgetown
Brandywine Counseling and Community Services launched the state’s newest opioid treatment program in Georgetown earlier this month. Brandywine’s decision to locate in Georgetown is part of a broader effort to expand treatment opportunities in central and western Sussex County, which have seen a disproportionate share of the state’s opioid overdoses.
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools implementing digital ticketing for sports events
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools are reminding fans of the new digital ticketing process for 2022-2023 school sports events. This process is for all athletic events taking place on WCPS’ high school campuses of James M. Bennett, Mardela, Parkside, and Wicomico High Schools. The district is...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Talbot County Should Not Revise Resolution 175
Have you ever heard of Resolution 175? If you live along the Rt. 33 corridor, listen up as the lame duck county council may soon change it. For decades the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has been monitoring the shellfish (oysters and clams) waters of the state for the presence of Escherichia coliform bacteria. E. coli is considered an indicator species perhaps signaling the presence of other harmful bacteria that would make shellfish unfit for human consumption. Back in the late 1980’s, the MDE correctly surmised that nearby failing septic systems were polluting the shellfish waters of Oak Creek. To make a long story short, a sewer line was run from the St. Michaels wastewater plant to Royal Oak, Newcomb and Bellevue. It was a success.
WMDT.com
Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one
SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
WMDT.com
Part one: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly
MARYLAND – Violence knocking on our school doors, is becoming a harsh reality. In 2022 alone, there were 95 reported incidents of gunfire on school grounds, in which 40 people were killed and 76 injured, according to Every Town for Gun Safety. As those incidents spike, we’re looking closer...
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
