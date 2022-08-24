ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

nassauobserver.com

A Warm Welcome For New Seaford Teachers

About two dozen new teachers got a thorough introduction to the Seaford School District during a two-day orientation program on Aug. 24 and 25. The annual program for first-year staff began at Seaford Middle School and included a meet and greet with administrators and a bus tour of the district.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware student awarded with scholarship

LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
LEWES, DE
Salisbury, MD
WMDT.com

Former inmate turned Case Manager sets out to help at ECI

WESTOVER, Md. – A familiar face showed up to give back to the place where they once did time. Mark Harris is a case manager for RISTORe Damascus House, which stands for Rehabilitating Individuals So They Overcome Recidivism. his organization was represented at the ECI Reentry Resource Fair Thursday...
WESTOVER, MD
WMDT.com

Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses

SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Developer files revised plan for School Lane

An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Pires, 3 others paid $17K for anti-Greg Fuller mailer

A Sussex County campaign mailer deemed racist by Republican Party officials was financed with money from four prominent county figures. Some political observers say the mailer is an example of a schism in the Sussex County GOP.  The mailer, which criticized Greg Fuller, a Republican candidate for register of wills, was organized by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee. According ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

New Park Proposed for West Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Brandywine opens new opioid treatment program in Georgetown

Brandywine Counseling and Community Services launched the state’s newest opioid treatment program in Georgetown earlier this month. Brandywine’s decision to locate in Georgetown is part of a broader effort to expand treatment opportunities in central and western Sussex County, which have seen a disproportionate share of the state’s opioid overdoses.
GEORGETOWN, DE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Talbot County Should Not Revise Resolution 175

Have you ever heard of Resolution 175? If you live along the Rt. 33 corridor, listen up as the lame duck county council may soon change it. For decades the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has been monitoring the shellfish (oysters and clams) waters of the state for the presence of Escherichia coliform bacteria. E. coli is considered an indicator species perhaps signaling the presence of other harmful bacteria that would make shellfish unfit for human consumption. Back in the late 1980’s, the MDE correctly surmised that nearby failing septic systems were polluting the shellfish waters of Oak Creek. To make a long story short, a sewer line was run from the St. Michaels wastewater plant to Royal Oak, Newcomb and Bellevue. It was a success.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one

SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Part one: When Innocent Apps Turn Deadly

MARYLAND – Violence knocking on our school doors, is becoming a harsh reality. In 2022 alone, there were 95 reported incidents of gunfire on school grounds, in which 40 people were killed and 76 injured, according to Every Town for Gun Safety. As those incidents spike, we’re looking closer...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

