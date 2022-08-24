Read full article on original website
WLBT
Reservoir officials again increasing discharge from lake
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - For the third time this week, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is increasing the amount of water being released at the Spillway. The agency that governs the Barnett Reservoir announced the decision Friday morning, saying that the discharge would be increased to 55,000 CFS or cubic feet per second.
Byram neighbors prepare for Pearl River flooding
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is rising and is expected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday. As the river threatens the Jackson metro area, flooding has already reached the city of Byram. “From what I understand, we’re going to have about 36 feet in here on Tuesday. Last time we had a […]
Interactive Map: See flood inundation map for Jackson
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District developed an interactive, flood inundation map (FIM) for communities around the Pearl River in Jackson ahead of projected flooding. According to the USACE, the FIM Viewer currently has four inundation maps on it, each relative to the Pearl River at Jackson gage […]
hottytoddy.com
Pearl River Expected to Flood Jackson, Set to Crest Tuesday
The Pearl River by Jackson surpassed its flood stage Wednesday night, and officials on Thursday afternoon urged those in downtown and northeast Jackson to start preparing immediately. The National Weather Service expects the Pearl River to crest on Tuesday, which means that flooding could continue throughout next week as the...
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
fox40jackson.com
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson, and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage. The service is...
Jackson Free Press
The Edison Walthall Rises Again
JACKSON — The Edison Walthall Hotel is the place of legends, bar fights between powerful men and lots of stories its walls could tell, but it has sat empty now since it closed in 2010. The hotel, named for a Confederate general and Mississippi senator, Edward Cary Walthall, that...
Vicksburg Post
South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company
A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
breezynews.com
Mostly Minor River Flooding Occurring But Jackson Could See Major Event
This week’s heavy rain has triggered river flood warnings across the area but mostly minor flooding is occurring. Tuscolameta Creek near Walnut Grove has crested at a moderate flood stage, about seven and a half feet above flood stage. But the Pearl River at Jackson is a different story. The National Weather Service expects to Pearl to crest early next week at a major flood stage– eight feet above flood stage– near the level it reached in February of 2020 when hundreds of homes in the capital city were flooded.
WAPT
Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
Floodwaters wash out chunk of Mississippi highway. Officials warn of flooding dangers.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that floodwaters have washed out portions of Highway 489 in Newton County. MHP posted pictures on Twitter of a chunk of the road that was swept away by floodwaters. The highway is completely washed away. The portion of Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Ocean Springs, Star Quarterback And Alabama Commitment Brayson Hubbard Defeat Clinton 31-13 In MHSAA Class 6A Season Opener
Clinton coach Judd Boswell knows how a talented athlete at quarterback can carry a team to victory. Boswell coached a star athlete who played quarterback – high school All-American and now Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers – and won the MHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2016.
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
Mississippi Farmers Market to host Back-to-School Bash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27. The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will include a school supply drive that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will offer breakfast taco cooking […]
WAPT
Heavy rain in Pearl causes flash flooding for second day in a row
PEARL, Miss. — For a second day in a row, residents in Pearl saw flash-flooding. Parts of the city saw intense rain Thursday, which led to flooding in the Live Oaks Subdivision. Some people had to wade through waste deep water in order to reach their homes. "I have...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
WAPT
'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says
JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
WAPT
Drone Video: Canton faces more flooding problems
CANTON, Miss. — A bird's eye view of flooding in Canton courtesy of Tommy Keith Grant. Tap here for more on the story.
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
