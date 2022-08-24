ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police Release Photos Of Suspect Vehicle After Mass Baltimore Shooting

By Annie DeVoe, Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qLPH_0hU6V9B800
The suspect vehicle is a 2016 Lexus with the CT200H license plate. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

New details have been released by the Baltimore City Police Department after a shooting took the life of one person and left at least six others injured.

Seven men were shot in the incident that occurred around 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

Five of the victims checked themselves into area hospitals and two victims were located at the scene, officials continued.

One victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, investigators released new information about the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, a silver 2016 Lexus CT (pictured above).

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation, and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Lexus#Lrb 410 Rrb#Mcs#Daily Voice Baltimore
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alerts Issued For Young Girls Reported Missing In Montgomery County Believed To Be Together

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pair of young girls who have been reported missing for several days. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigation Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Natalie Chavez, 13, and Samar Hammad, 12, who were last seen on Friday, Aug. 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
347K+
Followers
52K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy