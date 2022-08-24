ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kobe Mural Unveiled, SM Ferris Wheel to Light Up for `Mamba Day'

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iDot_0hU6U7NT00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - On "Mamba Day" -- the annual L.A. celebration of the life and career of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant -- a giant outdoor mural was unveiled near downtown Wednesday, while the Santa Monica Pier's Ferris wheel will be lit up in purple and gold starting at sunset.

The unofficial remembrance of Bryant, who was nicknamed "Black Mamba," takes place every Aug. 24 -- or 8/24, in a nod to the uniform numbers 8 and 24 that he wore during his 20-year Hall of Fame career.

Both his numbers were retired by the Lakers in 2017, the year after he hung up his sneakers, making him the first NBA player to have two numbers retired by the same team.

Bryant, who died Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, would have turned 44 on Tuesday, and his widow, Vanessa, posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44 (heart)."

To mark Mamba Day 2022, a giant outdoor mural -- dubbed "Grana" -- was unveiled Wednesday morning at the offices of the West Coast Trial Lawyers at 1147 S. Hope St. It's just a few blocks from Crypto.com Arena, where Bryant starred when it was known as Staples Center.

The artwork, created by muralist Odeith and L.A.-based illustrator Nikkolas Smith, measures 125 feet by 32 feet -- which the artists say is the largest portrait of Bryant ever created in the city. It covers an entire side of the building.

It depicts a close-up of Bryant's face in black-and-white, flanked by a mamba snake on the left and, in color, a group of children -- including Gianna -- playing basketball atop a giant book.

The book is "Epoca," one of the children's stories Bryant created through his Granity Studios company after he retired from basketball.

"I am proud to unveil `Grana,' the tallest Bryant mural in Los Angeles," Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said at a news conference Wednesday as about 80 passersby and staff looked on.

"The mural shows both sides of Kobe: the fiercely competitive black mamba and the creative genius behind the Academy Award-winning `Dear Basketball."'

Rahmani's "Dear Basketball" reference was to a 2015 poem by Bryant that was adapted into a short 2017 animated feature narrated by Bryant himself. It won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018.

Smith, the mural's illustrator, told City News Service on Tuesday, "It was an honor to make this mural, a dedication to Kobe and his creative and athletic genius."

"Kobe Bryant created stories for children that featured Black and Brown characters, so he inspired kids in ways that went even beyond what he did on the basketball court," Smith added.

Meanwhile, beginning at sunset Wednesday -- about 7:29 p.m. -- the 90- foot-tall Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will be lit up with the numbers 8 and 24, as well as with the Lakers' gold and purple colors in a variety of patterns and transitions.

Visitors to the pier will be able to see "LA (heart) 24" and ``LA (heart) 8 from sunset to midnight, officials said.

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers and became the team's all-time leader in games (1,346), minutes played (48,637), field goals (11,719) and 3-point goals (1,827), among numerous team records.

He also is the Lakers' all-time leader in points with 33,643. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar finished his 20-year career with an NBA-record 38,387 points, but only 24,176 were achieved in his 14 seasons with the Lakers.

Bryant also led the Lakers to five NBA titles and appeared in 18 all- star games.

He wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, then switched to No. 24 for the rest of his career.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Vanessa Bryant Donates $16 Million Awarded By Suing Los Angeles County To The Mamba And Mambacita Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was recently awarded a judgement worth $16 million after she won her lawsuit against Los Angeles County after first-responders that reported to the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe and 8 others shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's bodies within personal channels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Jury award in Kobe Bryant crash trial corrected to $30M, not $31M

The previously announced $31 million combined jury award against Los Angeles County for Vanessa Bryant and her co-plaintiff in the helicopter crash-site photos trial should have been $30 million, a judge determined Friday, based on a juror’s note delivered less than an hour after the higher number was read aloud in court Wednesday and reported around the world.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Sports
Santa Monica, CA
Basketball
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
NBA
Rolling Stone

Vanessa Bryant to Donate $16 Million Judgment to Kobe and Gianna’s Foundation

Vanessa Bryant has pledged to donate the $16 million judgment she was awarded Wednesday to the foundation dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, both of whom were killed in the Jan. 2020 helicopter crash. The Los Angeles Times reports that Bryant will give the money to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation “to shine a light on Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.” The non-profit, founded in 2016 as the Mamba Sports Foundation, and renamed after the deaths of Kobe and Gianna, offers sports education to underserved athletes. Related Vanessa Bryant Wins: Jury Awards Kobe Bryant's Widow $16 Million in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook

After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Kobe Bryant
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are The Only Players Remaining From The 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Mamba#Kobe Mural Unveiled#Hall Of Fame#Crypto Com Arena
The Associated Press

Loyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Loyd made a go-ahead free throw with 1:16 to play, then a jumper for a three-point lead with 34 seconds remaining before the Storm held on in the opener of the best-of-five series. She had 10 of Seattle’s 16 points in the fourth quarter. Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sue Bird had 12 assists. Chelsea Gray scored 21 points for the top-seeded Aces. Kelsey Plum added 20, but missed a tying 3-point attempt with 2.9 seconds to play.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Celebrated Kobe Bryant In A Touching Way

Millions of people have been remembering and cherishing Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers over the past week. That’s because August 23 would have been Bryant’s 44th birthday while the day after, 8/24, was known as Kobe Day, an unofficial holiday to celebrate one of the greatest stars to ever play in the NBA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy