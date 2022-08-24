Player of the Week: T-Breds' Smith off to hot start, embracing role as starting QB

Buy Now South Aiken junior quarterback Terrence Smith (1) is the Aiken Standard Player of the Week after leading the T-Breds to a 36-14 win over Silver Bluff in the season opener. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Friday's season opener went just about as well as South Aiken's football team could've imagined.

The T-Breds had been waiting a long time to tee it up - the reigning Region 5-AAAA champions brought back plenty of key pieces and loads of excitement and expectations into this season, and as if they needed any more motivation there was the chance at revenge right out of the gate.

South Aiken was dealt an embarrassing loss in last year's opener by Silver Bluff before reeling off eight consecutive wins and winning that region title, and redemption was on the T-Breds' minds once it was finally time for the regular season to begin again.

That shutout loss a year ago was Terrence Smith's first game as the T-Breds' quarterback, a job he was thrust into at the very last minute after being expected to be the team's top wide receiver.

The stat line wasn't pretty - 4-for-10 passing for 2 yards, six carries for 28 yards - but Smith kept working, and he kept using the athleticism that had him primed to be WR1 in order to run the offense.

A full season passed, followed by an entire offseason of development, and now Smith has started his junior season embracing his role as QB1.

Look no further than his stat line in Friday's 36-14 win to see the difference a year can make. Smith rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and he went 6-for-9 passing for 68 yards while spreading the ball around to four different receivers.

For that, he's the season's first Aiken Standard Player of the Week.

"I feel good. Offense, we played real good. I knew we were going to play good after this whole spring and all of that," Smith said at Wednesday's practice as the T-Breds prepared to host Lexington on Friday. "I knew we were going to be a good team. I knew our whole O-line was coming back. I knew Jevon (Edwards) was good. So I just knew it was going to be good."

Smith and Edwards, the T-Breds' sophomore star running back, combined for 461 yards of total offense and four scores in the victory. Smith rushed for all three of his touchdowns in the first half as the T-Breds built a 29-0 lead, then continued to control the offense in the second half.

"He's an unbelievable athlete," said head coach Chris Hamilton. "He's still progressing as a quarterback. He's relatively young at it. He played it in middle school, but as far as a big-time level he's still developing. He continues to make progress every week, and so we're excited. We've got another year, too, of him."

A full offseason to develop was key, as Smith was able to better learn the entire playbook and all of the ins and outs of the T-Breds' offense. As such, he said the game feels much slower to him than it did a year ago.

It also helps to have all of those returners on the offensive line, plus a dangerous running back like Edwards by his side. They all make one another's jobs easier, and Smith has no shortage of weapons at wide receiver.

Having that many options can be overwhelming for a young quarterback, but Hamilton said what's really special about Smith is that he's not selfish. It would be easy for him to just rely on his linemen and his athletic ability to just pull the ball down and run it as many times as he wants, or to just try to make a throw that's not there.

Instead, he's taken on the mentality that he's going to make the best decision to help the team - Hamilton said it's not the perfect read every time, but that's part of developing as a quarterback.

"I think that's the key - he's embraced it. Last year he was like, 'I'm a wide receiver playing quarterback.' This year I think he thinks, 'I'm the quarterback.' That's a big difference," Hamilton said. "He says there's no pressure, but there is pressure on that. In our system there's a lot of pressure, because you've got to run everything and make the reads to be successful."

Working with assistant coach and former T-Bred quarterback Bowen Smith has helped speed up that development, and there's still plenty of time for further improvement over the next two seasons - Hamilton said he'd love to see it reach a point where college coaches start to look at him specifically as a quarterback and not just as a great athlete.

The time was always going to come that South Aiken would rely on Terrence Smith to make plays - he's too good of an athlete for it not to have come to that. Only now the role is far greater than originally anticipated, and he wasted little time showing his teammates, coaches and fans that they can trust him to run the show.

"I remember my ninth grade year we used to look to other players on our team, and now that I'm that player it feels good," he said. "No pressure. I love what I do, and I just come out here and do it."