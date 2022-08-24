Read full article on original website
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
Metros sending the most people to Omaha
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Hansen on his way in world record attempt
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
Speakers hope to prevent, stop violence in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Pastors, EMTs, detectives, cops and grieving mothers showed up to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Saturday afternoon for "Before the Casket". The event is hosted with the hopes of stopping, or slowing down, violence in Omaha. Audience members sat in pews and listened as speakers followed a...
'It's engaging for them, they really are enjoying it': Florence Home residents get robotic pets
OMAHA, Neb. — Loneliness and anxiety are just some of the issues that can come with dementia. An Omaha nursing home hopes to combat that with a unique kind of technology: robotic pets. The robotic pets are already a hit at Florence Home's house of Hope Assisted Living &...
'These families persevere': Big Red Friday flags benefit Ronald McDonald House
OMAHA, Neb. — It's a sign Nebraska football is back for another season. In partnership with Husker football, Ronald McDonald House Charities is rallying the community ahead of the big game. "What better way to bring everyone together in a community and do it in honor of the Huskers...
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
Lincoln, Omaha first responders honor fallen officer with blood drives
LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday marks two years since Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera was shot — he died 12 days later. His family says he stayed alive that long thanks to blood donations. Today, the Lincoln Fire Department held a blood drive in his honor. It's part of...
Lincoln family surprised with new handicapped-accessible van
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln family has a brand new ride that'll hopefully make life a little easier. Chariots 4 Hope surprised the Lewis family with a van that is handicapped-accessible. William Lewis, 26, was recently diagnosed with ALS and now uses a wheelchair. Lewis's friend, Matt Anderson, started...
Meet Popsicle and Givenchy, pets of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. This week, we're featuring a pair of dogs who love playing together. Popsicle, a one-year, seven-month-old boxer/pit bull mix, will melt your heart. Givenchy, a one-year, 10-month-old boxer/pit...
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
This man caught a 90-million-year-old fossil — but still lost a fishing contest
The fishing contest already wasn’t going well when Andy Moore snagged his line on a big rock. But what seemed like yet another annoyance became an interesting discovery when Moore discovered what looked like a fish or deer skeleton embedded into the boulder. “I get up to it, and...
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Tony Vargas in north, south Omaha talking economic recovery efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — Majority leader Steny Hoyer joined state Sen. Tony Vargas today to highlight economic recovery efforts in north and south Omaha. The two politicians met with members of the communities to discuss the $1.2 billion the state received in ARPA funds. They focused on how those funds...
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
Omaha Opens Pandemic Rental Assistance to All, Regardless of Citizenship. Here’s How to Apply.
All Omaha renters hurt by the pandemic can now apply for emergency rental assistance regardless of their citizenship or U.S. legal status. The City of Omaha reversed its legal position last week Wednesday on who can receive the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) money, removing citizenship as a qualification for the rental and utility relief program that opened in April 2021.
Ronald McDonald House selling flags ahead of Nebraska vs. Northwestern season opener in Ireland
The sixth annual 'Big Red Friday' celebration kicks off Aug. 26 starting at 6 a.m. Fans can head to any participating McDonald's restaurant in Nebraska and buy a flag for $5 each. This year's flag is in honor of the black shirts, bringing back tradition and Husker pride. All money...
