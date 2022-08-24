ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Circuits Lab at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library on MON, SEP 19, 2022

 4 days ago
Attention ambitious teens who enjoy solving complex problems-- come build your S.T.E.M. related skills through this educational and interactive workshop, Snap Circuit Lab. Join us as we learn the basics of circuitry boards on MON, SEP 19, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road).

Participants will be introduced to the different parts of a circuitry board and conduct various experiments to explore and become familiar with electronic circuits.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, this program is designed for students in Grades 7-12 and limited to just 12 participants. Advanced registration begins two weeks prior to scheduled programs and events. Please register at the library reception desk or by calling (951) 693-8900.

Please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library for library information and to view our calendar of events and follow @TemeculaLibrary on Instagram to receive updates.

