Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney
BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
Caltrans says that Highway 70 will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans says that Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend. Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Local access will be allowed from either side of the closure, but not to cross the location at Opapee Creek.
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 28,113 acres, more evacuation orders reduced
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:10 P.M. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now grown to 28,113 acres with 80% containment, says Klamath National Forest. Another set of evacuation orders has been reduced, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued a reduction to...
Deputies: Nevada man steals CAL FIRE vehicle, leads them on high speed pursuit
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said the suspect exceeded speeds of about 100 mph in an attempt to evade deputies. The utility truck had been stolen from CAL FIRE in McCloud. On Aug. 26, 2022, at about 1:11 p.m., law enforcement was notified by CAL FIRE...
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
Man taken into custody after K9 Hac found drugs during a traffic stop Friday
REDDING, Calif. - CHP says a man who was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at Fawndale Road in Redding was taken into custody after a probable cause search during a traffic stop on Friday at around 10 a.m. revealed drugs. Jesus Machula-Luna, 41, from North Hollywood, was pulled over and...
Jury finds driver guilty of murder and DUI in 2020 crash in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Robert Maughs, 26, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmie Adkison in a crash in 2020. Maughs was also convicted of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury to Cassandra Petty. The jury returned the verdict on Thursday.
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office says that Troy Zimmerman has been sentenced to six years in state prison on the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the death of a man who died on May 8, 2021, after he went...
Game of the Week: Pleasant Valley @ Corning
This week's Game of the Week was the Pleasant Valley Vikings visiting the Corning High Cardinals. The Vikings went into Corning's home stadium and took the victory 48-14.
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Los Molinos Football
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Los Molinos Football has a new head coach in Kol Zuppan. He launched a JV team and has built up the varsity squad. "They've really taken on my personality our defensive coordinator's personality," Zuppan said. "They've really embraced this underdog mantra." The Bulldogs are also embracing...
