Redding, CA

Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
RED BLUFF, CA
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
COTTONWOOD, CA
Napa Incident quickly contained in Burney

BURNEY, Calif. - A fire broke out in Burney on Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. behind Napa Auto Parts in the 37000 block of Highway 299. The fire is called the Napa Incident. The fire has been contained by the CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. According to CAL FIRE officials, all...
BURNEY, CA
City
Redding, CA
Caltrans says that Highway 70 will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend

REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans says that Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend. Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Local access will be allowed from either side of the closure, but not to cross the location at Opapee Creek.
REDDING, CA
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Jury finds driver guilty of murder and DUI in 2020 crash in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Robert Maughs, 26, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmie Adkison in a crash in 2020. Maughs was also convicted of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury to Cassandra Petty. The jury returned the verdict on Thursday.
REDDING, CA
Environment
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Los Molinos Football

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Los Molinos Football has a new head coach in Kol Zuppan. He launched a JV team and has built up the varsity squad. "They've really taken on my personality our defensive coordinator's personality," Zuppan said. "They've really embraced this underdog mantra." The Bulldogs are also embracing...
LOS MOLINOS, CA

