DeLauro Praises Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan

U.S. Rep. DeLauro on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro threw her support on Wednesday behind President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for certain borrowers.

DeLauro offered that praise in an email press release Wednesday. Her office sent out the press release soon after Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who received Pell grants.

“Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. The biggest corporations are using their money to rig the game, and costs are on the rise.

“I applaud President Biden for taking a necessary step today to level the playing field for working Americans by cancelling $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn under $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. This will completely wipe out debt for millions of borrowers and give many the economic security they need to invest in a small business, buy a home, or simply just take care of their families.

“Today’s announcement builds on historic actions by the Biden administration to provide student debt relief to borrowers in need. By discharging loans for borrowers ripped off by for-profit colleges, making administrative improvements to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, and canceling loans for permanently disabled borrowers, the President has already approved $36 billion in student loan relief. In addition, the Biden administration is drafting improvements to income-driven repayment programs, including proposals I have pushed for in my Affordable Loans for Any Student Act, so that no borrower has to struggle to make monthly payments.

“Democrats in Congress and President Biden are delivering on commitments to make college more affordable, make student loan repayment manageable, provide relief for those in need, and hold predatory colleges accountable for ripping off students. Americans need a government that works for working families and the vulnerable – not one that answers to the wealthiest and biggest corporations. Today’s announcement is a huge step toward dealing working Americans back in.”

Levy: This Is "Socialism"

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy, meanwhile, panned the president’s student debt relief effort in an email press release her campaign sent out Wednesday afternoon. Levy is challenging U.S. Sen. and Democratic candidate Richard Blumenthal in this November’s general election.

“Once again, Democrats are replacing personal responsibility with another Government hand-out, spending taxpayers’ hard-earned money to pay for other peoples’ loans,” she said in her campaign’s press release. ​“Not only will this encourage others to take loans that they cannot afford to repay, it will also further drive skyrocketing inflation. Democrats are forcing a transfer of wealth from those who elected to pursue a trade, live frugally to pay off their own debt or took no debt, to adult Americans who knowingly chose to take on more debt than they could afford to repay. This is unfair, wrong and it is socialism: you might get bailed out today but you will be working to pay for everyone else’s bailouts for the rest of your ​“tax-paying life.” This will do nothing to address college affordability for CT families and will only encourage colleges and universities to raise their prices thinking that the Government will just bail the borrowers out again!”

Also on Wednesday, Blumenthal sent out his own press release in which he, like DeLauro, praised Biden’s move as helping those in need.

“President Biden’s student loan initiative brings real relief to millions of hard-working Americans,” he is quoted as saying in that email press release. ​“I have listened to Connecticut residents who are struggling to make ends meet under the mountain of ever-growing student loan debt. By canceling significant amounts of student debt and extending the pause on federal student loan repayments, President Biden has taken significant steps forward in addressing the immense student debt crisis. These actions will help many middle class and low-income families, especially in minority communities — and bolster the economy. I have long pushed for this relief — and more — to help struggling borrowers, and will continue fighting for even more actions to comprehensively address the student debt crisis.”