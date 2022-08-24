ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Monticello Express

The Monticello Express

First, let me thank Andy McKean for his kind words and introduction to the voters of Jones County. I admire Andy for his personal convictions and principle of people before party. We need more critical thinking representatives in Des Moines. This is why I have decided to run for the...
MONTICELLO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olin, IA
State
Iowa State
Jones County, IA
Government
Monticello, IA
Government
City
Monticello, IA
Anamosa, IA
Education
Anamosa, IA
Government
County
Jones County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Anamosa, IA
Monticello, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
KCRG.com

Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
MAQUOKETA, IA
3 News Now

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Disability#Iowa Senate#K12#Democrats#Iowans
KIMT

Dubuque County business survives nearly 70 years by changing

CASCADE, Iowa (AP) — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
DAVENPORT, IA
kmaland.com

Farmer dies in farming accident

An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
ELDRIDGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
btpowerhouse.com

Iowa Offers 2025 Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, Jr. Fans have to be really excited about this development. Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa High School Football Rankings from the Associated Press

Class 5A Southeast Polk Ankeny West Des Moines Valley Pleasant Valley Urbandale Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Kennedy West Des Moines Dowling Dubuque Senior Marion Linn-Mar Class 4A Council Bluffs Lewis Central Cedar Rapids Xavier Indianola Waverly-Shell Rock Eldridge North Scott Bondurant Farrar Iowa CIty Liberty Norwalk Cedar Rapids Washington Winterset Class 3A Solon Harlan Humboldt […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

One man dead after officer involved shooting in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - A fatal officer involved shooting occurred in Cedar Rapids overnight Tuesday, August 30th. Around 12:55 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call, at 5560 6th Street S.W., south of Highway 30. Two officers encountered a male subject on scene and tried to detain him....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Man shot and killed by police in Cedar Rapids identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning, KCRG reports. The man died as a result of the shooting. The man is identified as 22-year-old William Isaac Rich, of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy