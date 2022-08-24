Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Omaha archdiocese gender-identity policy reveals rift among parents, advocates
The new gender-identity policies for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha are being met by resistance in some schools, where they’re being criticized as “anti-Catholic” and “closed-minded.”. But some Nebraskans are cheering the archdiocese for telling its 70 schools to conform to church teaching on...
WOWT
Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic schools in Omaha are working to clear-up confusion about a new policy announced by the Archdiocese of Omaha. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
KETV.com
Parents, activists worry about children's safety with new Omaha Catholic school policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Following the release of the Roman Catholic Church's Archdiocese's policy on gender identity, parents and activists in the community are expressing their concerns. The policy is set to be enforced on Jan. 1 of the 2022-2023 school year and, the Archdiocese says, goes along with the...
Sioux City Journal
Hoss
Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Omaha
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska City High School welcome new teachers
Below are bios for new teachers at Nebraska City High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joslynn Hudson is currently teaching 2nd grade at Northside Elementary. Nebraska City is her hometown and being an NCPS alumnus and teaching in the school system she grew up in is very rewarding. She graduated from Peru State College in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Joslynn appreciates the constant support of her family. Her children, Avery and Chandler, have always been a huge push to help make her dreams come true and their father, Schyler, has been the best support system anyone could ask for. They all enjoy going on adventures, binge-watching shows, and spending family time together.
msn.com
Omaha Opens Pandemic Rental Assistance to All, Regardless of Citizenship. Here’s How to Apply.
All Omaha renters hurt by the pandemic can now apply for emergency rental assistance regardless of their citizenship or U.S. legal status. The City of Omaha reversed its legal position last week Wednesday on who can receive the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) money, removing citizenship as a qualification for the rental and utility relief program that opened in April 2021.
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
WOWT
Bellevue West teacher accused of repeating racial slur during argument with student
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West High School officials are being called out by parents and students after a teacher is accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student. Jason Cribbs told 6 News he received a call Monday after school from his daughter, a...
klkntv.com
UNL tells minors to not worry about a criminal offense during an alcohol overdose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As students prepare to cheer on the Huskers for the first time this football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is sending a potentially lifesaving reminder. A post shared by UNL’s Twitter account says, “If your friend is showing signs of an alcohol overdose, call 911....
WOWT
New Omaha schools’ first football game bring communities to neutral ground
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to new OPS high schools Buena Vista and Westview, everything is a first. First football game. First kickoff. First big play. “The school is amazing,” Westview High School mom Renee Loper said. “Everything is new, neat, we’re just excited to start the year and get the games going.”
WOWT
Project Pink’d founder Cynthia Sturgeon dies at 55
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A look back at the life of an Omaha trailblazer. She would never say that, but her followers do. In 2017, Cynthia Sturgeon “We can overcome it, but it takes a community to do so.”. How do you measure a life well-lived?. For Cynthia Sturgeon,...
KETV.com
Omaha high school unveils statue honoring Gale Sayers
OMAHA, Neb. — In front of a large crowd of family, friends, faculty, current students and alumni, a Gale Sayers statue was unveiled Friday evening. The statue sits right outside the entrance of Central High's Seemann Stadium. Sayers, the former Chicago Bears star and youngest person ever inducted into...
KETV.com
Millard school resource officer receives large send off for end of his career
OMAHA, Neb. — After 10 years of service, the school resource officer for an Omaha middle school is retiring. Students and staff at Millard's Andersen Middle School gathered in the hallways to say "thank you" to Sgt. John Oddo. Sgt. Oddo also served 36 years for the Omaha Police...
KETV.com
Tony Vargas in north, south Omaha talking economic recovery efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — Majority leader Steny Hoyer joined state Sen. Tony Vargas today to highlight economic recovery efforts in north and south Omaha. The two politicians met with members of the communities to discuss the $1.2 billion the state received in ARPA funds. They focused on how those funds...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
WOWT
Omaha, Bellevue police find good, bad in social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roger Cox did the math. Half of his hours each week as a Bellevue Police Department Community Relations Coordinator are spent on social media. “We use Facebook, Twitter, Ring, Nextdoor, Instagram, Tik-Tok.”. Modern policing requires social media savvy. Usually, social media serves as a good platform...
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
