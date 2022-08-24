Below are bios for new teachers at Nebraska City High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joslynn Hudson is currently teaching 2nd grade at Northside Elementary. Nebraska City is her hometown and being an NCPS alumnus and teaching in the school system she grew up in is very rewarding. She graduated from Peru State College in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Joslynn appreciates the constant support of her family. Her children, Avery and Chandler, have always been a huge push to help make her dreams come true and their father, Schyler, has been the best support system anyone could ask for. They all enjoy going on adventures, binge-watching shows, and spending family time together.

