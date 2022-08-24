ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Sioux City Journal

Omaha archdiocese gender-identity policy reveals rift among parents, advocates

The new gender-identity policies for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha are being met by resistance in some schools, where they’re being criticized as “anti-Catholic” and “closed-minded.”. But some Nebraskans are cheering the archdiocese for telling its 70 schools to conform to church teaching on...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Catholic schools in Omaha are working to clear-up confusion about a new policy announced by the Archdiocese of Omaha. Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Hoss

Darrell and Karen (Reisch) Hoss of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday. A celebration was held at Monarch restaurant in Omaha, Neb. Darrell and Karen were married on Sept. 1, 1962. Karen retired from the City of Sioux City Housing of Urban Development (HUD). Darrell was a farmer and Sears salesman before his retirement. Their children are Julie Hoss of Sioux City; and Gregory Hoss of Washington, D.C.
SIOUX CITY, IA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska City High School welcome new teachers

Below are bios for new teachers at Nebraska City High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joslynn Hudson is currently teaching 2nd grade at Northside Elementary. Nebraska City is her hometown and being an NCPS alumnus and teaching in the school system she grew up in is very rewarding. She graduated from Peru State College in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Joslynn appreciates the constant support of her family. Her children, Avery and Chandler, have always been a huge push to help make her dreams come true and their father, Schyler, has been the best support system anyone could ask for. They all enjoy going on adventures, binge-watching shows, and spending family time together.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
msn.com

Omaha Opens Pandemic Rental Assistance to All, Regardless of Citizenship. Here’s How to Apply.

All Omaha renters hurt by the pandemic can now apply for emergency rental assistance regardless of their citizenship or U.S. legal status. The City of Omaha reversed its legal position last week Wednesday on who can receive the federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) money, removing citizenship as a qualification for the rental and utility relief program that opened in April 2021.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New Omaha schools’ first football game bring communities to neutral ground

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to new OPS high schools Buena Vista and Westview, everything is a first. First football game. First kickoff. First big play. “The school is amazing,” Westview High School mom Renee Loper said. “Everything is new, neat, we’re just excited to start the year and get the games going.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Project Pink’d founder Cynthia Sturgeon dies at 55

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A look back at the life of an Omaha trailblazer. She would never say that, but her followers do. In 2017, Cynthia Sturgeon “We can overcome it, but it takes a community to do so.”. How do you measure a life well-lived?. For Cynthia Sturgeon,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha high school unveils statue honoring Gale Sayers

OMAHA, Neb. — In front of a large crowd of family, friends, faculty, current students and alumni, a Gale Sayers statue was unveiled Friday evening. The statue sits right outside the entrance of Central High's Seemann Stadium. Sayers, the former Chicago Bears star and youngest person ever inducted into...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Tony Vargas in north, south Omaha talking economic recovery efforts

OMAHA, Neb. — Majority leader Steny Hoyer joined state Sen. Tony Vargas today to highlight economic recovery efforts in north and south Omaha. The two politicians met with members of the communities to discuss the $1.2 billion the state received in ARPA funds. They focused on how those funds...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha, Bellevue police find good, bad in social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roger Cox did the math. Half of his hours each week as a Bellevue Police Department Community Relations Coordinator are spent on social media. “We use Facebook, Twitter, Ring, Nextdoor, Instagram, Tik-Tok.”. Modern policing requires social media savvy. Usually, social media serves as a good platform...
OMAHA, NE

