FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
WBOC
Businesses Prepare for Labor Day Weekend Amid Staff Shortages
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Multiple businesses in Ocean City are expecting an influx of customers during the upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they are also bracing for a shortage of workers as students return to classes or go back home. Popular Ocean City restaurants like Fish Tales, Coconuts, and Guido's...
WBOC
Deep Roots Behind Historic Lighthouse for Sale
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. -- On Tuesday, lighthouse enthusiasts spoke with WBOC about the history of the centuries old Hooper Island Lighthouse that was built in 1902. The lighthouse is up for sale in an online auction via the U.S. General Services Administration. The auction began on August 8, 2022 with an opening bid set at $15,000.000.
WBOC
Ocean City Businesses Excited for Labor Day Weekend, Bracing for Loss of Workers
Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times in Ocean City. September also see J-1 students returning home, which leaves a dent in staffing for many businesses.
WBOC
The Historic District of Milton is Expanding to Include More Historic Homes
Milton, De. --- The town of Milton is expanding the historic district to preserve the town's rich history. Most people are on board with the expansion even if it does create some inconveniences. The proposed expansion would include 417 buildings, structures, and sites. Milton's preservation commission is collaborating with the University of Delaware to preserve the town's history. Milton's mayor, John Collier, says he wants to keep the town's history a priority.
WBOC
DNREC to Reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Sept. 1
LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
WBOC
Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore Receives $500K Gift From Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott
SALISBURY, Md. - Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore on Tuesday announced that it is the recipient of $500,000 of a $38.8 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who donated to 26 JA operations throughout the country. The donation received by JAES will goes toward the completion of the Perdue...
WBOC
Audrey C Hayman
Born February 2, 1933, in Salisbury, MD, Audrey Hayman entered eternal rest on August 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Upon graduating Wicomico High School in 1952 Audrey would live a life of service to her family, friends and community. She married the love of her life, William Howard Hayman in 1953, and went on to work for Union Trust as a bank teller for several years.
WBOC
Cove Road Beach Restoration Project is on Schedule
Bivalve, Md. --- It was a perfect day for construction on Cove Road Beach. The beach, just south of Bivalve, first closed in early August to bring it back to life after taking a toll from past storms and nor'easters'. Chuck Rousseau is the deputy director of Wicomico County Recreational Parks, he says the project is moving right along.
WBOC
Central Delaware Career Expo to be Held Sept. 21 in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced a career fair in Dover for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on Sept. 21 that will expose middle school students,...
WBOC
Somerset Co. Health Department Announces September COVID-19 Testing Schedule
WESTOVER, Md. - The Somerset County Health Department has announced its COVID-19 testing schedule for the month of September. All events will be at the Health Department campus, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Testing will be every Tuesday on Sept. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. No appointment is needed.
WBOC
Thomas Joseph Hardy
Thomas Joseph Hardy, 80, of Salisbury, U.S. Army veteran, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Tidal Health -Peninsula Regional Hospital. Born on October 9th 1941, in Pittsburg PA, he was the son of late George Henry Hardy and Florence (Roberts) Dryden. Thomas Hardy (TJ) and his wife Yvonne (Hogarth) Hardy celebrated 56 years of marriage in April. Thomas attended Wicomico High school before he joined the U.S. Army where he proudly served for 20 years.
WBOC
Pamela George Barnes
Wife, mother, avid gardener, homemaker, lover of life, Pamela George Barnes, 62, of Pocomoke City, MD passed away Wednesday, August 24,2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones who will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest. Pam grew up in Harford County and has lived in Worcester County for over 35 years. She met her husband Chuck Barnes in 1990 and they were married in October 1991.
WBOC
Lack of Rain is Hurting Farmers Without Irrigation
WORCESTER -- The lack of rain over the past few weeks in Worcester and Wicomico County is hurting crop yield. Specifically, it's hurting corn and soybean crops. David Shockley, a farmer in Worcester County, says this is one of the worst droughts he's seen in almost 10 years, and it happened during a critical month for farming.
WBOC
School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally
SALISBURY, Md. - Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers. Substitute drivers are used to transport students to things like field trips and sports teams.
WBOC
Margaret Elizabeth Hillman
Margaret Elizabeth Hillman (“Beth”), 46, of Mardela Springs, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Tidal Health-Peninsula Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on February 17, 1976, in Ellicott City, MD, she was the daughter of Charles and Barbara Emery of Mardela Springs and the late Sharyne Emery. She and her husband, Jerry L. Hillman celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2022.
WBOC
Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
WBOC
Brian Robert Gamm
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Brian Robert Gamm, 71, of Bishopville, MD, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, August 27, 2022. Born in Elkhorn, WI, a baptized child of God, he was the youngest child of the late John Gamm and Ruth (Krueger) Newman, and his step-father William Newman.
WBOC
Delaware Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus for 2022
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health on Wednesday announced the state's first human case of West Nile Virus of the year, in a 78-year-old Sussex County man. West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. In addition to the first human WNV...
WBOC
Somerset Intermediate School Student Charged After Bomb Threat
WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
WBOC
Police Make 11th Arrest in Connection With Cambridge Homicide
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police on Friday announced that the 11th arrest has been made in connection with a July 4 shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead in Cambridge. Zakai Curtis, 18, was located and arrested in Easton and charged in connection with the murder of Tyuane Johnson,...
