juliensjournal.com
Fun For All Ages at Dubuque’s Oktoberfest
When you think of Oktoberfest, what comes to mind? Beer, lederhosen, and music? Well, you can find all that and more at Dubuque’s Annual Oktoberfest, taking place this year on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Q Casino Back Waters Stage. Why in September...
KWQC
Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
Monticello Express
Lubben is named Conservation Farmer of the Year
Dave Lubben of Lubben White Oaks Farms, Monticello, was presented with a plaque for being named Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. The presentation took place during a field day at the Dave McLees farm near Cascade Aug. 16. From left are Jones SWCD chair Julie Orris, Dave Lubben, vice chair Jeff Von Behren, and commissioner Janine Sulzner. (Photos by Pete Temple)
Monticello Express
County entries shine at state fair
Several Jones County exhibitors and competitors had strong showings during the Iowa State Fair. Here is a list of results from the first few days of the fair:. Jayden Dirks, Wyoming, Reserve Champion in Contemporary/Creative. Aug. 9-10 Horse Show. Kirstin Schaefer, Wyoming, Champion Pony Western Pleasure, Champion Pony Breeds, Reserve...
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
KCRG.com
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court One Athletics said it will allow the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, if certain conditions are met, to use its facilities for $1. The two competed against each other to buy the Dubuque Community School District’s Soccer Complex with different plans for the land. After the board indicated it supported the bid from the private company in Arizona, Court One Athletics, the move is supposed to settle concerns from the nonprofit.
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
KWQC
Celebrate Davenport Southeast season Sunday at Tangle Wood
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Welcome home Davenport Southeast Little League team at Tangle Wood Sunday, after a 2-2 run at the Little league world series. The Tangle Wood is hosting a celebration for the team from 3 to 5 p.m. for their great season. The Davenport team started off their...
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]
Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
KWQC
Sharon DeRycke shares KWQC studio updates
'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime. Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. Less humid Friday. Updated: 17 hours ago. Less humid Friday.
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island
A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
Feger scores victory at QC 150 at Davenport Speedway
Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his […]
DeWitt, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davenport Central High School football team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on August 26, 2022, 15:00:00. Davenport Central High SchoolCentral Dewitt High School.
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
