Monticello, IA

juliensjournal.com

Fun For All Ages at Dubuque’s Oktoberfest

When you think of Oktoberfest, what comes to mind? Beer, lederhosen, and music? Well, you can find all that and more at Dubuque’s Annual Oktoberfest, taking place this year on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Q Casino Back Waters Stage. Why in September...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
DAVENPORT, IA
Monticello Express

Lubben is named Conservation Farmer of the Year

Dave Lubben of Lubben White Oaks Farms, Monticello, was presented with a plaque for being named Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. The presentation took place during a field day at the Dave McLees farm near Cascade Aug. 16. From left are Jones SWCD chair Julie Orris, Dave Lubben, vice chair Jeff Von Behren, and commissioner Janine Sulzner. (Photos by Pete Temple)
MONTICELLO, IA
Monticello Express

County entries shine at state fair

Several Jones County exhibitors and competitors had strong showings during the Iowa State Fair. Here is a list of results from the first few days of the fair:. Jayden Dirks, Wyoming, Reserve Champion in Contemporary/Creative. Aug. 9-10 Horse Show. Kirstin Schaefer, Wyoming, Champion Pony Western Pleasure, Champion Pony Breeds, Reserve...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court One Athletics said it will allow the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, if certain conditions are met, to use its facilities for $1. The two competed against each other to buy the Dubuque Community School District’s Soccer Complex with different plans for the land. After the board indicated it supported the bid from the private company in Arizona, Court One Athletics, the move is supposed to settle concerns from the nonprofit.
DUBUQUE, IA
97X

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Celebrate Davenport Southeast season Sunday at Tangle Wood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Welcome home Davenport Southeast Little League team at Tangle Wood Sunday, after a 2-2 run at the Little league world series. The Tangle Wood is hosting a celebration for the team from 3 to 5 p.m. for their great season. The Davenport team started off their...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]

Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
CASCADE, IA
KWQC

Sharon DeRycke shares KWQC studio updates

'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime. Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based strategy called Group Violence Intervention. Less humid Friday. Updated: 17 hours ago. Less humid Friday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Q107.5

DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island

A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Feger scores victory at QC 150 at Davenport Speedway

Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his […]
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing

A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
MANCHESTER, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc

It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
DAVENPORT, IA

