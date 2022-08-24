Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Crews called to fire in Cherokee County
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
What South Carolina county has the highest rate of breastfed infants?
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTW) — There is about a 30 percentage-point difference between the South Carolina county with the highest rate of breastfed infants and the one with the lowest rate, according to 2020 data from the state’s health agency. Statewide, 78.3% of infants were breastfed that year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health […]
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
FOX Carolina
Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county
LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following ATV crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a crash on U.S Highway 29 on Friday night. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29 near Hickory Forest Drive. Troopers said...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
South Carolina student arrested after gun found at high school
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
South Carolina deputies arrest man hiding in wall after hourslong standoff
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people were arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities found a man hiding in the wall at a home on Johns Island, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at about 9 a.m. to the home on Abram Road to help Mount Pleasant police serve a […]
Guide to South Carolina’s best high schools
"All factors considered, the most important variable—in or out of school—in a child's performance remains his family's education background."
Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
WYFF4.com
SLED investigating the death of an inmate at an Upstate facility, coroner says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate has died at the Abbeville County Detention Facility. That's according to the coroner, Dr. Mark Dorn. Dorn said his office was notified Friday about the death of the 56-year-old man. According to officials, detention officers notified EMS at 7:40 p.m., about an inmate...
wpde.com
Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
South Carolina attorney general: Pistols OK in state parks, but not their buildings
The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism can ban pistols from state park buildings, but not from the parkland itself, according to guidance published this month from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Environment America: Myrtle Beach ranks as Dirtiest S.C. Bacteria Beach again
Environment America ranks the City of Myrtle Beach as having the most unsafe swimming days in S.C. for 2021. The report was just published this past week. The city of Myrtle Beach is consistently rated as the dirtiest S.C. bacteria beach. Environment America’s vision statement reads “A clean environment is...
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
Comments / 1