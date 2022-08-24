ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Crews called to fire in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Crews were called to a fire in Cherokee County Sunday morning. Gaffney fire told us the fire is near Stage Coach Road and Edgewater Drive in Gaffney. No other details have been released. Stay with WYFF 4 for updates.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county has the highest rate of breastfed infants?

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTW) — There is about a 30 percentage-point difference between the South Carolina county with the highest rate of breastfed infants and the one with the lowest rate, according to 2020 data from the state’s health agency. Statewide, 78.3% of infants were breastfed that year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Revolutionary War driving tour being set up in Upstate county

LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 200 Revolutionary War battles happened in South Carolina and some of the most important ones were fought in the Upstate. In Laurens County, there are 14 sites related to the Revolutionary War that have historical significance. “We are in the middle of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following ATV crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a crash on U.S Highway 29 on Friday night. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29 near Hickory Forest Drive. Troopers said...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
TRAFFIC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC

