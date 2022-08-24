Read full article on original website
Freethink
Today’s coal plants could be converted to run on clean hydrogen
An Australian startup says it has developed a technology that converts hydrogen into heat in a way that could be easily incorporated into existing coal-fired power plants. The company is keeping the details of the tech private, but if it works as claimed, it could help clean up the world’s electric grids, which are a major source of carbon emissions and harmful air pollution.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption
Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
Scientists warn of future battery shortages from lack of sulfur
A shortage of sulfuric acid caused by a rise in green energy could lead to a battery shortage, according to new research.Sulfuric acid is currently manufactured as a waste biproduct from the desulfurisation of crude oil and natural gas. This makes up more than 80 per cent of the global supply, in the form of sulfur dioxide gas emissions that reduce acid rain.However, as the global economy moves to decarbonise and tackle climate change, the knock-on effect of a lower fossil fuel industry means the supply of sulfur will decrease.Ironically, global demand for sulfuric acid is set to rise significantly...
Germany launches the world's first hydrogen-powered trains
Germany launched the world's first eco-friendly rail line consisting of 14 hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday. These will replace 15 diesel trains in the state of Lower Saxony, reports The Associated Press. According to a press release, the state subsidiary LVNG had been looking for an alternative plan to replace diesel...
Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia
Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
The devices are made of cheap and abundant materials.
CNBC
Climate change could bring back wind as the future power source for ocean cargo ships
International trade is still heavily reliant on oceangoing vessels and the noxious bunker fuel that feeds most ships' massive diesel engines. To this point, critics say the shipping industry has made only lackluster efforts to go green, but there is a new push to cut back on carbon-emitting fuels and shift to things like liquid hydrogen or ammonia, and many cutting-edge designs using the oldest power source: wind.
Closure of coal power station set to be delayed to prevent UK blackouts
The effort to prevent electricity blackouts this winter is expected to delay the closure of part of a coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, with the plant’s German owner nearing agreement with the UK authorities. In the third in a series of deals to have more coal power on standby...
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
California Set To Ban Fossil Fuel-Powered Cars By 2035 In Huge Climate Victory
The new plan, set to be formalized Thursday, will shift the national landscape for new car sales as other states follow suit.
rigzone.com
Amazon Signs Hydrogen Deal to Cut Fossil Fuel Use
Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy enough carbon-free hydrogen from Plug Power Inc. to run 30,000 forklifts or 800 long-haul trucks annually in a push to use less fossil fuels and decarbonize its operations. Plug’s shares surged. Plug will sell the logistics giant almost 11,000 tons of so-called green hydrogen...
Toyota to Follow California Emissions Rules, Recognize CARB’s Authority
Emissions standards in the US have been in flux for the last few years. Efforts to revoke or limit California's ability to set its own emissions rules led to uncertainty in the industry. The state is pushing to ban the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035, and it'll have Toyota helping to achieve that plan.
California About to Take Huge Step of Banning New Gas Car Sales by 2035
Experts say that a new regulation in California—a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035—will become one of the world’s most important climate change policies. As of now, only 12 percent of vehicles are electric, or emit no fossil fuels, which represent the nation’s primary contribution to greenhouse gas pollution. Mandating zero-emissions vehicles represents a previously out-of-reach goal that was made possible by last week’s Inflation Reduction Act, which, as the largest-ever federal effort to combat climate change, invests $370 in clean energy programs. This California regulation “will set the global high-water mark for the accelerated transition...
We’ll need hundreds of new critical metals mines to decarbonize
Over the past few years, Nevada has become a battleground between mining companies and environmentalists over the development of the state’s lithium deposits, the largest known in the United States. The proposed mines would produce millions of tons of lithium for batteries that will benefit the climate in the long term by deploying more electric vehicles (EVs), but, according to opponents, would come at the expense of fragile local ecosystems, endangered species and sacred Indigenous lands.
Nature.com
Greenhouse gas emissions from global production and use of nitrogen synthetic fertilisers in agriculture
The global agri-food system relies on synthetic nitrogen (N) fertilisation to increase crop yields, yet the use of synthetic N fertiliser is unsustainable. In this study we estimate global greenhouse (GHG) emissions due to synthetic N fertiliser manufacture, transportation, and field use in agricultural systems. By developing the largest field-level dataset available on N2O soil emissions we estimate national, regional and global N2O direct emission factors (EFs), while we retrieve from the literature the EFs for indirect N2O soil emissions, and for N fertiliser manufacturing and transportation. We find that the synthetic N fertiliser supply chain was responsible for estimated emissions of 1.13 GtCO2e in 2018, representing 10.6% of agricultural emissions and 2.1% of global GHG emissions. Synthetic N fertiliser production accounted for 38.8% of total synthetic N fertiliser-associated emissions, while field emissions accounted for 58.6% and transportation accounted for the remaining 2.6%. The top four emitters together, China, India, USA and EU28 accounted for 62% of the total. Historical trends reveal the great disparity in total and per capita N use in regional food production. Reducing overall production and use of synthetic N fertilisers offers large mitigation potential and in many cases realisable potential to reduce emissions.
bloomberglaw.com
Green Concrete Transition Has Path to Credibility in Climate Law
Program helps companies report construction materials’ carbon content. A provision tucked into the 730-page tax-and-climate law, valued at just 0.05% of the total price tag, has the potential to trigger big changes in one of the most carbon-intensive processes in the world: cement production. The law gives the EPA...
Dozens of Environmental Groups Ask EPA to Crack Down on Fossil-Fuel Appliances
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Clean Air Act gives the US government broad power to protect public health by regulating major sources of pollutants. Rules developed under the law have, for example, required power plants to install filters and scrubbers to limit the release of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has also used the law to phase lead out of gasoline and issue vehicle standards to reduce tailpipe emissions.
Deadly heat to surge by 2100, even with emissions reductions: study
Much of the world will face a significant uptick in deadly heat waves by the end of the century, even if countries manage to meet their agreed-upon emission reduction goals, a new study has found. Such heat events will be three to 10 times more common in 2100 than they...
natureworldnews.com
Global Demand for Sulfuric Acid Is Expected To Climb Dramatically Due to More Intensive Agriculture
According to new research, worldwide demand for sulfuric acid is expected to climb dramatically by 2040, from "246 to 400 million tons" as a result of more intensive agriculture and the world's shift away from fossil fuels. According to a new study, a projected scarcity of sulfuric acid, a critical...
