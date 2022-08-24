ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freethink

Today’s coal plants could be converted to run on clean hydrogen

An Australian startup says it has developed a technology that converts hydrogen into heat in a way that could be easily incorporated into existing coal-fired power plants. The company is keeping the details of the tech private, but if it works as claimed, it could help clean up the world’s electric grids, which are a major source of carbon emissions and harmful air pollution.
TheConversationAU

It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption

Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
The Independent

Scientists warn of future battery shortages from lack of sulfur

A shortage of sulfuric acid caused by a rise in green energy could lead to a battery shortage, according to new research.Sulfuric acid is currently manufactured as a waste biproduct from the desulfurisation of crude oil and natural gas. This makes up more than 80 per cent of the global supply, in the form of sulfur dioxide gas emissions that reduce acid rain.However, as the global economy moves to decarbonise and tackle climate change, the knock-on effect of a lower fossil fuel industry means the supply of sulfur will decrease.Ironically, global demand for sulfuric acid is set to rise significantly...
The Week

Germany launches the world's first hydrogen-powered trains

Germany launched the world's first eco-friendly rail line consisting of 14 hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday. These will replace 15 diesel trains in the state of Lower Saxony, reports The Associated Press. According to a press release, the state subsidiary LVNG had been looking for an alternative plan to replace diesel...
TheConversationAU

Opening 10 new oil and gas sites is a win for fossil fuel companies – but a staggering loss for the rest of Australia

Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King yesterday handed Australia’s fossil fuel industry two significant wins. The minister announced oil and gas exploration will be allowed at ten new Australian ocean sites – comprising almost 47,000 square kilometres. And she approved two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas off Western Australia and the Northern Territory, to explore the potential of “carbon capture and storage” (CCS) technology. The minister said the new oil and gas permits will bolster energy security in Australia and beyond, and ultimately aid the transition to renewables. King also said controversial carbon-capture and storage was necessary to meet Australia’s net-zero emissions...
CNBC

Climate change could bring back wind as the future power source for ocean cargo ships

International trade is still heavily reliant on oceangoing vessels and the noxious bunker fuel that feeds most ships' massive diesel engines. To this point, critics say the shipping industry has made only lackluster efforts to go green, but there is a new push to cut back on carbon-emitting fuels and shift to things like liquid hydrogen or ammonia, and many cutting-edge designs using the oldest power source: wind.
Amazon Signs Hydrogen Deal to Cut Fossil Fuel Use

Amazon.com Inc. agreed to buy enough carbon-free hydrogen from Plug Power Inc. to run 30,000 forklifts or 800 long-haul trucks annually in a push to use less fossil fuels and decarbonize its operations. Plug’s shares surged. Plug will sell the logistics giant almost 11,000 tons of so-called green hydrogen...
TheDailyBeast

California About to Take Huge Step of Banning New Gas Car Sales by 2035

Experts say that a new regulation in California—a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035—will become one of the world’s most important climate change policies. As of now, only 12 percent of vehicles are electric, or emit no fossil fuels, which represent the nation’s primary contribution to greenhouse gas pollution. Mandating zero-emissions vehicles represents a previously out-of-reach goal that was made possible by last week’s Inflation Reduction Act, which, as the largest-ever federal effort to combat climate change, invests $370 in clean energy programs. This California regulation “will set the global high-water mark for the accelerated transition...
The Hill

We’ll need hundreds of new critical metals mines to decarbonize

Over the past few years, Nevada has become a battleground between mining companies and environmentalists over the development of the state’s lithium deposits, the largest known in the United States. The proposed mines would produce millions of tons of lithium for batteries that will benefit the climate in the long term by deploying more electric vehicles (EVs), but, according to opponents, would come at the expense of fragile local ecosystems, endangered species and sacred Indigenous lands.
Nature.com

Greenhouse gas emissions from global production and use of nitrogen synthetic fertilisers in agriculture

The global agri-food system relies on synthetic nitrogen (N) fertilisation to increase crop yields, yet the use of synthetic N fertiliser is unsustainable. In this study we estimate global greenhouse (GHG) emissions due to synthetic N fertiliser manufacture, transportation, and field use in agricultural systems. By developing the largest field-level dataset available on N2O soil emissions we estimate national, regional and global N2O direct emission factors (EFs), while we retrieve from the literature the EFs for indirect N2O soil emissions, and for N fertiliser manufacturing and transportation. We find that the synthetic N fertiliser supply chain was responsible for estimated emissions of 1.13 GtCO2e in 2018, representing 10.6% of agricultural emissions and 2.1% of global GHG emissions. Synthetic N fertiliser production accounted for 38.8% of total synthetic N fertiliser-associated emissions, while field emissions accounted for 58.6% and transportation accounted for the remaining 2.6%. The top four emitters together, China, India, USA and EU28 accounted for 62% of the total. Historical trends reveal the great disparity in total and per capita N use in regional food production. Reducing overall production and use of synthetic N fertilisers offers large mitigation potential and in many cases realisable potential to reduce emissions.
bloomberglaw.com

Green Concrete Transition Has Path to Credibility in Climate Law

Program helps companies report construction materials’ carbon content. A provision tucked into the 730-page tax-and-climate law, valued at just 0.05% of the total price tag, has the potential to trigger big changes in one of the most carbon-intensive processes in the world: cement production. The law gives the EPA...
Mother Jones

Dozens of Environmental Groups Ask EPA to Crack Down on Fossil-Fuel Appliances

This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Clean Air Act gives the US government broad power to protect public health by regulating major sources of pollutants. Rules developed under the law have, for example, required power plants to install filters and scrubbers to limit the release of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has also used the law to phase lead out of gasoline and issue vehicle standards to reduce tailpipe emissions.
