ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear signs EKY flooding relief bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law. The bill was passed after Gov. Beshear called a special session of the General Assembly to work on a bill to get relief to people affected by flooding. The three-day special session began...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students

A local organization is hoping a community center will make a difference. A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. 100th Du Quoin State Fair underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The 100th Du Quoin State...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been reported across the country, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted on felony charges arrested in McCracken Co.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers have arrested Jerry Higginbotham in McCracken County. He has been lodged in the McCracken County Jail. KSP says Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky., is charged with Theft by Deception $10,000 or more and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition $10,000 or more.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy