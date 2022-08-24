Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Uptown! Gears Up for Soulful Fall and Holiday Jazz Performances Starting in September
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is offering a stellar series of jazz performances with more than two dozen musicians, vocalists, and dancers appearing in West Chester this September through December, hosted by local jazz and blues artist, Sara Michaels. Michaels curates the Jazz Cocktail Hour presenting local and international jazz...
wooderice.com
Laurel Hill Cemetery is Hosting a Pints & Plots Tour and Beer Sampling
As summer winds down, spooky season starts ramping up. For those looking to get a head start on the fall spooky season, Laurel Hill Cemetery will be hosting a Pints & Plots walking tour on September 18th from 1pm to 4 pm. The walking tour will focus on the history...
wooderice.com
Warehouse on Watts is Hosting a Ravey Techno + Laser Show This Saturday With Miss Powers, Kobza and Shay de Castro
For quite some time Warehouse on Watts (923 N. Watts St.) has been a major hub for Philly’s underground music scene. Now this Saturday Fold Theory is taking over W.O.W to create a rave atmosphere featuring a laser show, lighting, projections, and techno music by recording artist Shay de Castro, Miss Powers, and Kobza. Tickets are available here.
thesunpapers.com
Lions Club flea market to offer 100 vendors
The Haddonfield Lions Club’s 2022 flea market returns Sept. 10 to the parking lot of One Centennial Square on Euclid Avenue with 100 local vendors selling new, used, antique and vintage items. “You get everything from somebody who crochets towels for your kitchen, to people who are selling real...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Secret’s Out: Grace Winery in Glen Mills Is a Charming Place for Dinner
There’s a somewhat secret hideaway at the Grace Winery in Glen Mills where you can enjoy a surprisingly affordable dinner in a charming historic home in the middle of the Brandywine Valley, reports Main Line Tonight. The dining room at Grace Winery has an elegant dining room with limited...
wooderice.com
The BANKSYLAND Pop-Up Exhibit is Coming to Philly and Will Feature 80 BANKSY Pieces
Perhaps the most notorious modern artist will be featured in a special pop-up exhibit in Philly. The traveling BANKSYLAND is schedule to arrive September 2nd-5th and most slots are already sold out. “BANKSYLAND is an international touring exhibition that immerses audiences in the works of the world’s most infamous and...
phillyfunguide.com
Special Event: Luenell
Bold, bawdy and dripping with confidence, Luenell commands the stage with her tell-it-like-it-is storytelling and more than a few dirty jokes. A comedian that's blessed with the gift of gab, Luenell has more than a little to say about race, culture, womanhood, and — most importantly — great sex.
Philadelphia to close numerous streets by Made in America festival starting Sunday
Organizers have released key details for the 2022 Made in America Festival, including road closures which begin as early as this Sunday. The two-day music event happens on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 along Ben Franklin Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station
Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Philadelphia
Small furry pets available for adoption in Philadelphia. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder.
VIDEO: Wally, the emotional support gator that loved up LOVE Park, has an adorable backstory
Viral social media posts from the fountains at the Center City Philadelphia monument on Friday showed a Pennsylvania gator that has a history of bringing calm & joy to humans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County Home to Four of the Region’s 28 ‘Impressive’ Wedding and Event Caterers
Thanks to its incredible food scene, Philadelphia is home to many top-notch wedding caterers, and four of the best are right here in Chester County, according to a new Philadelphia magazine list. J. Scott Catering in Malvern puts the emphasis on farm-to-table cooking and personalization. The company has a highly...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia
While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
A pet alligator cooled off on the spray ground at LOVE Park in Philly
An emotional support alligator believed to be the viral sensation Wally cooled off on the spray ground at LOVE Park in Philadelphia, surprising visitors with his presence. Britt Miller was with her baby girl on a walk when she witnessed Wally at the park, tweeting, “This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park.”
Chopt Announces Second Pennsylvania Location This Year
Following the June opening of its first outpost in Pennsylvania, as well as its ninth New Jersey location next week, Chopt is ready to hit Bryn Mawr.
wooderice.com
Jose Garces Announces Plans to Bring Garces Trading Company to Cira Centre This Fall
James Beard Award Winner Chef Jose Garces announces the return of one of his most beloved restaurant and hospitality concepts. Garces Trading Company (GTC) returns this fall as a collection of casual cafes that are part coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace, wine shop and corporate catering solution. The first new brick-and-mortar Garces Trading Company location will debut in Philadelphia in September at Cira Centre (2929 Arch Street), just steps from 30th Street Station and situated at the gateway to the Schuylkill Yards neighborhood.
Comments / 1