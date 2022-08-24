ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

wooderice.com

Warehouse on Watts is Hosting a Ravey Techno + Laser Show This Saturday With Miss Powers, Kobza and Shay de Castro

For quite some time Warehouse on Watts (923 N. Watts St.) has been a major hub for Philly’s underground music scene. Now this Saturday Fold Theory is taking over W.O.W to create a rave atmosphere featuring a laser show, lighting, projections, and techno music by recording artist Shay de Castro, Miss Powers, and Kobza. Tickets are available here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Lions Club flea market to offer 100 vendors

The Haddonfield Lions Club’s 2022 flea market returns Sept. 10 to the parking lot of One Centennial Square on Euclid Avenue with 100 local vendors selling new, used, antique and vintage items. “You get everything from somebody who crochets towels for your kitchen, to people who are selling real...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
phillyfunguide.com

Special Event: Luenell

Bold, bawdy and dripping with confidence, Luenell commands the stage with her tell-it-like-it-is storytelling and more than a few dirty jokes. A comedian that's blessed with the gift of gab, Luenell has more than a little to say about race, culture, womanhood, and — most importantly — great sex.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Philadelphia

Small furry pets available for adoption in Philadelphia. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia

While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

Jose Garces Announces Plans to Bring Garces Trading Company to Cira Centre This Fall

James Beard Award Winner Chef Jose Garces announces the return of one of his most beloved restaurant and hospitality concepts. Garces Trading Company (GTC) returns this fall as a collection of casual cafes that are part coffee shop, restaurant, bakery, marketplace, wine shop and corporate catering solution. The first new brick-and-mortar Garces Trading Company location will debut in Philadelphia in September at Cira Centre (2929 Arch Street), just steps from 30th Street Station and situated at the gateway to the Schuylkill Yards neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

