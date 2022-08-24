Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Former Trump official John Ratcliffe discusses release of affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the release of the redacted affidavit in the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Morell says Trump affidavit indicates "sloppiness" in the way classified documents were handled at White House
The 38-page affidavit used to justify the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed on Friday. Robert Costa, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent, and former acting CIA director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell discuss the heavily redacted affidavit and what it could mean for Trump.
Nuclear power plant on Ukraine war's front lines temporarily cut off from grid
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid Thursday because of fire damage, causing a blackout in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant, Europe's largest,...
Ukrainian minister says Zaporizhzhia power outage nearly caused nuclear disaster
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russian forces are controling Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. On Thursday, the plant was disconnected from the power grid for the first time ever. Debra Patta speaks to Energy Minister German Galushchenko about the potentially dangerous situation.
Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022
Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
Pakistan flooding death toll tops 1,000
Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe." Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety...
Trump testing boundaries of executive privilege in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have argued that some of the materials seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home could be subject to executive privilege. CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson and national security attorney Dan Meyer joined Major Garrett to discuss.
U.S. sails warships through Taiwan for first time since Pelosi visit
The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine...
Judge orders DOJ to unseal redacted affidavit used in search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
A Florida federal judge ordered the Justice Department to release the redacted affidavit behind the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by noon on Friday. The release could provide key information about the investigation into whether Trump violated federal law by allegedly taking classified documents upon leaving office. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
