Idaho’s fall Chinook Salmon season opened on August 18 so I figured I better put out an update to let people know what is going on with this fishery. In this update, I will try to answer the questions people have been asking most frequently including what is the run looking like, what percent of the run is being trapping at Lower Granite Dam for broodstock, and what fishing rules do you need to follow if you have both an Idaho and Washington fishing license and would like to fish the boundary waters and/or both states during the same day.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO