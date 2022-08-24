Bikers collecting school supplies; donate to Richmond County Hospice

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM— Richmond County’s motorcycle community will hit the asphalt again this weekend in an effort to raise supplies for a local school.

Bikers will select one school by a majority vote to send the supplies to and can sponsor a backpack for $20 or donate a backpack or supplies, according to a flier.

The proceeds from a 50/50 raffle will also go toward filling the backpacks.

The event starts at noon at the Hide-A-Way Tavern with kickstands going up for a short ride an hour later.

Last weekend, 45 bikes participated in a ride in memory of the late Terry “Head” Williams, who recently passed away.

On Wednesday, Felcia Sachs of the Hide-A-Way and Mark Cockerton of Family Cycles Sales in Hamlet presented a $500 check to Richmond County Hospice in Williams’ honor. The group also sent $300 to the American Heart Association in Williams’ name.

There are still two major bike rides slated for September.

The third annual Back the Blue Ride, scheduled for Sept. 17, will combine the efforts of bikers in Richmond and Scotland counties to support shop-with-a-cop programs in both counties.

The ride will begin at Jerry’s Deli in Laurinburg, with a meet-up at the Hide-A-Way at noon.

Door prizes are currently being collected. For more information, contact Chris Jackson at 910-610-5140.

Last year’s ride raised more than $12,000.

On Sept. 24, the Hide-A-Way will host a ride benefiting Project Taylor.

The organization, which provides toys to children at North Carolina Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill, was founded by Lorrie Stewart of Norman in honor of her late daughter, Taylor.

Taylor Stewart was diagnosed shortly after her 12th birthday in August 2010 with acute myeloid leukemia, which is more common in adults. She died in 2012 at the age of 14.

The ride, the organization’s largest fundraiser since 2019, is held in September which is both Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Leukemia Awareness Month.

In the past two years, charity rides at the Hide-A-Way have collected around $50,000, including at least $10,000 each year for Richmond County Special Olympics.

Hide-A-Way owner Chris Sachs, who was honored with a ride earlier this year to help in his battle with cancer, has previously said that bikers are some of the most giving people in the county.