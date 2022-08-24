ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored

Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Cell phone coverage in Caswell improving with new towers

Anyone who drives a vehicle and lives in Caswell County knows what a ‘dropped-call” is. It’s when the voice transmission of a cell phone suddenly disappears right in the middle of a conversation. It’s annoying and frustrating, but those days might be coming to an end.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Protest of officer-involved shooting in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night. People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

