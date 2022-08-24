Read full article on original website
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
Mount Airy News
Shelton Vineyards, Johnson Granite honored
Members of the Johnson family, from Johnson Granite, pose for a photo after being recognized with a Triad Family Business Award. Pictured are, from left, are Brian H. Johnson, Kim Johnson Marshall, Lisa Johnson, Mary Johnson Holt, and Larry Johnson. Two Surry County businesses were honored this week when the...
A home improvement project causes major flooding problems for a neighbor
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Ava Moore slowly maneuvers her car down the muddy driveway that connects Spur Road with her home. The long driveway is a muddy mess, and several sections are covered with water. “It’s awful, trying to get in and out of my home,” Moore said....
Apartment complex to replace former Cone Women and Children’s Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro. For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center. Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are […]
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
ourdavie.com
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
caswellmessenger.com
Cell phone coverage in Caswell improving with new towers
Anyone who drives a vehicle and lives in Caswell County knows what a ‘dropped-call” is. It’s when the voice transmission of a cell phone suddenly disappears right in the middle of a conversation. It’s annoying and frustrating, but those days might be coming to an end.
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Fire Department announces death of EMS chief
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Chief of Emergency Services Daren Ziglar has died, according to a post online from the Forsyth County Fire Department. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation from Alamance County sheriff
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad high school band is getting a generous gift to help with their trip to the Sugar Bowl. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that Sheriff Terry Johnson has donated $2,000 to the Cummings High School Band Boosters. The Cummings High School band is performing at the Sugar Bowl […]
alamancenews.com
Judge grants motion to move city mgr.’s lawsuit against Rural Hall councilwoman to Forsyth County
An Alamance County superior court judge has agreed to move a lawsuit filed by Graham city manager Megan Garner to Forsyth County. According to the order entered Thursday by Alamance County superior court judge Andrew. “Andy” Hanford, Garner’s attorneys had consented to the change which had been requested by legal...
2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
Duke Energy impostor arrested, case still unraveling
That's when sheriff's investigators say they traced everything to an accused imposter living in the small town of Harmony in Rowan County.
Protest of officer-involved shooting in Downtown Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a protest in Downtown Greensboro on Friday night. People gathered to protest the death of a 17-year-old who was shot by a Greensboro police officer on Sunday. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. Police determined the vehicle was […]
iredellfreenews.com
Video: Iredell Health System CEO discusses impact of Davis Regional closing
Davis was purchased by Community Health Systems in 2019. A Chinese billionaire owner 22% of CHS. Just a fact found on Google. The whole deal is an underhanded deal for Iredell County. Beverly Holt says:. Expand the 24/7 Medical Expertise at the Iredell Mooresville location. So many here travel to...
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone
On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
Thomasville vs. Montgomery Central game canceled after 3 players contract 'contagious skin rash'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery Central won't make the trip to Kushwa Stadium in Thomasville on Friday night. The high school football game at Thomasville was canceled after school officials said three Montgomery Central students contracted a "contagious skin rash similar to poison oak." Montgomery County School said the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
