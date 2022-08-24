ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation

● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors

The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
