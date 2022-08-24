ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

Edmond VFW post receives national honor

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Edmond veterans is receiving national recognition. They were chosen out of more than 6,000 others. Edmond’s VFW Post 4938 is receiving a big honor. The post was chosen out of thousands to be the VFW’s “Still Serving” post of the month.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
KOCO

Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy thanks community for support, love

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 19-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
KAY COUNTY, OK

