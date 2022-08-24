Read full article on original website
KOCO
Edmond VFW post receives national honor
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Edmond veterans is receiving national recognition. They were chosen out of more than 6,000 others. Edmond’s VFW Post 4938 is receiving a big honor. The post was chosen out of thousands to be the VFW’s “Still Serving” post of the month.
Oklahoma Board of Education adopts draft rules for bathroom bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Board of Education has drafted rules for a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex at birth. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law in May, and it went into effect at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa educator says some teachers will 'quit on the spot' if Ryan Walters elected state superintendent
One local educator is expressing their concerns for the future of Oklahoma schools after Ryan Walters won the GOP nomination for state superintendent on Tuesday. The secretary of public education is slated to face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, said...
kosu.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
Edmond Santa Fe Takes Jenks To The Wire
The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma. The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half. Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks...
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Four Members Of The Same Family Vanished From Tulsa, Oklahoma
Paula Phillips, Londa Phillips, and Donald Ray Phillips are siblings who lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On October 3, 1991, 26-year-old Paula Phillips left her apartment at 6300 West 11th Place to go to the neighborhood store around 7 pm. Paula has never been seen again.
KOCO
Family of fallen Oklahoma County deputy thanks community for support, love
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The family of fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz thanked the community for the overwhelming support and love they’ve received. "We want everyone to know we saw every single one of you. We saw all of the signs, posters, flags, people waving, people on bridges and overpasses, salutes, every heart and every blown kiss," said Swartz’s son Austin in a message shared with KOCO 5.
Friday Night Heroes, Week Zero
The first week of high school football in Oklahoma is called Week Zero, with a handful of games in the metro area.
blackchronicle.com
OKC nurse at Mercy speaks on continued COVID-19 struggles for healthcare workers
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. - Advertisement - OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nurse is getting real about the struggles our healthcare workers are facing nearly two years into this COVID-19 pandemic.
Sand Springs parent demands action after student posts picture of her son with racial caption
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs parent is taking legal action after a student made a Snapchat post of her son which included racial slurs. Adrian Colbert said she was out of town Thursday when he received a call about his cousin, Damion Leathers, who’s pictured in the snapchat.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
KOCO
Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
KOCO
WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed Thursday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is just a few hours away from executing convicted killer James Coddington. Coddington has been on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with a hammer for refusing to give him money for drugs. The Oklahoma Pardon...
KOCO
'Rest easy, sir. Your brothers and sisters in blue will take it from here'
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of Oklahomans paused Friday to honor fallen deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz. A church was packed with people, and hundreds more watched online, remembering Swartz. Then a procession escorted Swartz to his final resting place. Those paying tribute to Swartz included bikers, fellow law enforcement officers...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 19-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
