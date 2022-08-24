Read full article on original website
Related
Poachers cash in on sage craze, imperiling the plant's survival for Native cultural needs
PALA, Calif. — More than 100 Native people and environmentalists gathered beneath a big tent in a meadow on an unusually chilly day in May to discuss climate issues and Indigenous responses. Noshing on acorn porridge, chia, pit-roasted venison and pork and other locally-sourced foods, they discussed how their communities are coping as the region grows ever hotter...
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
The devices are made of cheap and abundant materials.
Closure of coal power station set to be delayed to prevent UK blackouts
The effort to prevent electricity blackouts this winter is expected to delay the closure of part of a coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, with the plant’s German owner nearing agreement with the UK authorities. In the third in a series of deals to have more coal power on standby...
Comments / 0