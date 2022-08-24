ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge, TX
Texas Education
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Lions Drop Home Opener to Abilene Wylie

The Abilene Wylie Bulldogs left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 30-24 opening week football win against the Brownwood Lions. The Lions had a chance to emerge victorious in spite of the ball not bouncing in their favor at times. On KOXE Radio after the game, Coach Burnett had these comments.
BROWNWOOD, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers paid tribute to Gary Gaines and Buddy Hale, and defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Man arrested after break in at Abilene Animal Shelter leaves one dog dead, nine missing

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the break in at Abilene Animal Services this morning. According to a press release, police responded to the Animal Shelter just after 7am this morning for the report of a break in. Officers found that George Paul Jones, 38, had "climbed the fence that surrounds the building, entered through the roof, and opened many of the cages to the canine side of the building." They freed many of the over 150 canines in the shelter.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
ABILENE, TX

