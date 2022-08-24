Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 1 GRIDIRON REWIND: May, Comanche, Coleman, San Saba, Cross Plains, Richland Springs start strong
JAYTON – The Class A Division I No. 3 May Tigers sent early notice that they again will be a force to be reckoned with in the six-man ranks, rolling by the Class A Division II No. 3 Jayton Jaybirds Friday night in a 58-12 road victory. May (1-0)...
Abilene woman finds unique connections between family, contractor & historic home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman has worked hard to get a bronze “Abilene Historic Landmark” plaque on her gate, but the connection to her home runs much deeper than a fancy plaque. When you turn down Grand Avenue in South Abilene, you’ll see some pretty nice homes. Two blocks down, though, you’ll see […]
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
koxe.com
Lions Drop Home Opener to Abilene Wylie
The Abilene Wylie Bulldogs left Gordon Wood Stadium with a 30-24 opening week football win against the Brownwood Lions. The Lions had a chance to emerge victorious in spite of the ball not bouncing in their favor at times. On KOXE Radio after the game, Coach Burnett had these comments.
Hidden Gems: 4 Abilene men turn an old funeral home into multifaceted lounge, business space
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men are working to turn an old vacant funeral home into a place where locals will choose to spend their free time or work time. Driving through downtown Abilene, you may have seen the vacant Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home on Hickory Street, which has been vacant for a few years […]
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers paid tribute to Gary Gaines and Buddy Hale, and defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over. The truck pulled over near Smith & Son […]
School renovation discovery reveals untold story of Texas hero, Japanese POW during WWII
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The old Lincoln Middle School building, which will soon be known as ‘Abilene Heritage Square‘ first broke ground more than two years ago. During recent renovations, regular vandalism and items from past students were expected to be found. What was a surprise was a name written in the cement on the […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ktxs.com
Man arrested after break in at Abilene Animal Shelter leaves one dog dead, nine missing
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the break in at Abilene Animal Services this morning. According to a press release, police responded to the Animal Shelter just after 7am this morning for the report of a break in. Officers found that George Paul Jones, 38, had "climbed the fence that surrounds the building, entered through the roof, and opened many of the cages to the canine side of the building." They freed many of the over 150 canines in the shelter.
Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
