ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Road rage shooting shuts down part of I-95, injuring one

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbabr_0hU65eMn00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED STORY: Road rage shooting suspect was ‘blowing smoke’ from exhaust, victim told Jacksonville police

One person is in custody, and another is recovering after JSO says a road rage shooting shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway Wednesday.

“There was an altercation,” Sgt. Barnes with JSO’s violent crimes unit said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO says officers responded to the crash at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after multiple people called 911.

Police said in a briefing that a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and was being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were seen investigating a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with Colorado tags in the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot nearby.

“The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, and we have no outstanding suspects at this time,” Barnes added.

JSO couldn’t share any suspect information or reveal who owned the truck, only saying it had been involved in the incident.

JSO said the man who was shot was the only one in his car, and the suspect was also alone.

This isn’t the first time road rage has led to violence. In April, a man shot at officers after a road rage incident at San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road, and in March, a man stomped on another man’s head in a road rage incident in Camden County, Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In May last year, a man told Action News Jax he chased another driver down after that driver shot at him at Atlantic Blvd. off I-295.

“It’s very scary,” Paulette Wilson said.

She has been on the receiving end of road rage.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“You don’t know if you’re gonna lose your life. Nowadays people are shooting,” she added.

Wilson shared some simple advice: don’t engage.

“Just let it go,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

2 overnight shootings: 1 in critical condition, 1 hurt, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot in two separate incidents early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound near I-295 and Wilson Boulevard, according to JSO. The victim was driving his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

1 pedestrian dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck them and a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, just after midnight on Sunday, a white Honda Pilot hit two pedestrians and a stopped car on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Interstate 95#San Jose#Violent Crime#Jso
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
msn.com

Downed Power Line Catches Fire

Occurred on August 22, 2022 / USA: "I was driving home from work during a thunderstorm in Jacksonville, FL on Atlantic Blvd near I295. I saw a transformer blow and the stoplights started to flash yellow. I started to go forward and then the power line d.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
84K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy