UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County September Livestock Program
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Livestock program for September 2022. This program is being offered by Dr. Cindy Sanders, Director/Livestock Agent, UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. First Annual Small Ruminant Short Course and Ram Test Sale – September 16...
September 1 Alachua County Development Review Committee Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Development Review Committee will meet on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). This meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly recommended. The Committee will take public comment in person...
Letter: Vote for Walt Boyer for District 3 Soil and Water Board
My name is Walt Boyer, and I am running for Alachua County District 3 Soil and Water Board. The reason I am running for this seat is to be a “speedbump” between the Alachua County government and Alachua County property owners, which includes our farmers/ranchers. While a concern...
Crisis Center Seeks Crisis Line Counselors
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Crisis Center seeks volunteers to become Crisis Line Counselors. The next training class begins on Saturday, September 17, 2022. After the initial session, training continues for seven weeks on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There is no fee for training, and applicants do not need to possess any specific degrees or certifications. Training is held online and can be done remotely. After training is complete, the Crisis Center asks for a commitment of 24 four-hour shifts.
Two killed in car fire following I-75 accident
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Two unidentified people were killed in a fire following an accident on I-75 today near Gainesville. At 5:06 p.m., the victims’ car was traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 378 when it ran off the roadway to the left, striking one tree with the front of the car and another tree with the side of the car, then the car caught fire.
Wanted career offender found hiding in plastic bin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tevin Octavius Campbell, 31, was arrested early yesterday morning following an anonymous report of a wanted person at an apartment in Phoenix. When Gainesville Police Department officers arrived, they knocked on the door and made several loud announcements; they reported that they could hear movement inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door. A woman eventually answered the door and reportedly said Campbell wasn’t there. The officers asked all the occupants of the apartment to come outside, then made more announcements asking Campbell to surrender, including an announcement that a K-9 would be sent into the apartment.
SFPD looking for suspect in spray painting of patrol car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College Police Department (SFPD) is seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect who spray-painted one of their patrol cars yesterday in front of Blount Hall (401 NW 6th Street) after being asked to leave the premises. The suspect fled the area on a black bicycle.
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
20-year-old on probation charged with possession of firearm and drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ajaquan Malik Walker, 20, was arrested early this morning in Linton Oaks for possession of a firearm and drugs; he was on probation on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in connection with a shooting at Pavilion on 62nd in February.
Gainesville man sentenced to 364 days for reckless driving with serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lorne Rush Nero, 28, was sentenced yesterday to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail and paid $30,000 restitution to the victim in a crash in which he was charged with reckless driving. Nero was arrested in July after a sworn complaint was filed regarding an...
