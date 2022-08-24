Read full article on original website
Related
Koenigsegg’s CC850 Hypercar Sold Out in a Flash, So It’s Building 20 More to Keep Up With Demand
Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar is an even bigger hit than the automaker was expecting it to be. The Swedish marque just announced that the entire CC850 production run has sold out less than a week after the vehicle made its debut at Monterey Car Week. Don’t worry if you missed out, though. It also said it plans to build an additional 20 units. It’s easy to see why there’s been such demand for the CC850. Koenigsegg’s new model is a tribute to its first, the CC8S, which launched way back in 2002. The two cars share a similar design and shape, but everything...
The Fastest Roadster in the World? Bugatti Unveils the Beastly New 1,577 HP Mistral
Bugatti is bidding adieu to its W16 engine in style. The French marque unveiled its latest hypercar on Friday—the Mistral roadster. The open-top speed machine is based on the Chiron and will be the brand’s last road-going model to feature the brawny mill that’s been a hallmark of its lineup since the Veyron’s introduction in 2005. The Mistral may be the first roadster of the Chiron era, but Bugatti has been building roofless models since the very beginning. In fact, 40 percent of the vehicles the automaker has produced over the last 113 years have featured open top designs. Turning the company’s...
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
2023 Ford Transit Custom Hides Nothing In New Spy Photos
In this instance, the term spy photo evokes a slightly different meaning from what we usually present. As far as we can tell, there isn't a single piece of camouflage anywhere on this Ford van. We see no plastic panels. There are no fake light decals. Even the Ford badges are on full display. Folks, this is the all-new Ford Transit Custom fully revealed, at least from a design perspective.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official: Alfa Romeo Is Leaving Formula 1 In 2023
Even though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, Audi still took the time to officially announce that will enter F1 in 2026 (hurry up, Porsche - we all know you're en route too). The announcement was still slightly cryptic, however. Audi only announced that it...
Mercedes-Benz’s New Classic Car Center Is an Automobile-Lover’s Dream
For a bit of perspective, ponder that it’s been 136 years since Mercedes-Benz patented the world’s first automobile—conversely, nowadays the German carmaker sells around 2.5 million gleaming new cars per year globally. Somewhere between the way back origin story and the relentlessness of modern commerce is a new facility in Long Beach, California, that houses both ends of these disparate aspects of automaking. While a hidden portion of the new premises serves as a Vehicle Preparation Center for tens of thousands of inbound SUVs, sedans and coupes before they’re distributed to dealers, true romance can be found in the front of...
insideevs.com
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
motor1.com
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Mercedes EQS SUV Becomes Brand's First EV Produced In The US
The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV – the company’s largest and most luxurious electric SUV to date – is now on the production lines. The zero-emissions family hauler is built at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, from where it is exported to the global markets. The start of production of the EQS SUV is part of the automaker’s strategy to assemble eight all-electric vehicles at seven different sites on three continents this year. Later in 2022, the EQE SUV will also go into production at the same production site.
Volvo C40 Recharge Performs Poorly In The Moose Test
Surprisingly, a number of crossover EVs performed better than the Volvo. As more EVs get introduced, a handful of them had already gone through the dreaded moose test. Designed to check if a car can safely maneuver away from a sudden obstacle (and return to the lane after), electric vehicles usually ace the moose test. Even higher crossover EVs perform generally well – except the Volvo C40 Recharge that recently got tested by the folks from YouTube's km77.com.
Cadillac Celestiq Spied Riding On Michelin Pilot Sport Tires
After a slow buildup with teasers that literally spanned years, things are now moving much faster for the Cadillac Celestiq. This is technically our first proper catch of a Celestiq test vehicle in public, and while the camo wrap hides details regarding the final design, its tires offer clues to power and performance.
DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 Plasmatail, Omega 2040 Concept During Pebble
While DeLorean was showing off its Alpha5 to the folks at Pebble Beach, the company offered a glimpse of two other interesting concepts at its nearby DeLorean House. The Alpha5 Plasmatail 2024 and Omega 2040 offer visions of the near and distant future for the brand. Given the names, does this also signify the beginning and the end of the reborn automaker?
Jeep Small Crossover Spied, Interior Exposed For The First Time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
Smart Car Gets Overlanding Conversion With Roof Tent, Stove, And Sink
This heavily modified Smart Fortwo might be the world's tiniest overlander. The video above shows the pint-sized off-roader on a camping trip. The clip below chronicles the build from a stock vehicle into this rugged machine. One of the Smart's interesting features is that its plastic body panels are easily...
YouTuber's Lamborghini Huracan STO Crashes And It's Easy To See Why
Armed with lots of aeros, a lighter carbon fiber body, and a better set of Formula 1-derived Brembo CCM-R brakes, the Lamborghini Huracan STO makes for a track-focused V10 supercar that deserves respect. But no matter how well-equipped a car is, improper use or the lack of proper skills is a huge threat to the car and its occupants.
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"
Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
Ferrari F12 Makes 209 MPH On The Autobahn Look Easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its hood, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-liter F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 liters.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Makes Amazing Sounds Lapping Laguna Seca
Just looking at the specs is enough to suggest the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an absolute monster on the track. Seeing it lap Laguna Seca drives this point home even more, though. In this video, the Speed Phenom YouTube channel gets the special opportunity to ride shotgun with Ron Fellows as he takes the new Z06 on some hot laps around the circuit.
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0