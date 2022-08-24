Read full article on original website
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching
Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
News4Jax.com
Postal worker who died in dog attack loved her church group, gardening & Gators football
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Family and loved ones on Thursday said their final goodbyes to Pamela Rock, the mail carrier who died from injuries after she was attacked by dogs while on her route in rural Putnam County. According to data from the United States Postal Service, more than...
WCJB
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
2022 Fall Festivals in Greater Gainesville
Pumpkins, scarecrows and…bats? These local fall festivals are the perfect autumn activity, whether it be a family outing or a fun afternoon with friends. The Coon Hollo Family Farm invites guests each weekend to an old-fashioned fall festival that will feature hayrides, pig races, putt putt golf, archery, pony rides and so much more.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
alachuachronicle.com
The Swamp Restaurant will reopen Monday at new location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Since 1994, The Swamp Restaurant has been a beloved Gator watering hole for both students and alumni alike. From tailgates to happy hours, Swamp has become synonymous with UF pride and enthusiastic locals, both looking to celebrate the place they all call home, Gainesville. However, after years at its original location, The Swamp Restaurant was forced to leave its home on West University Ave in the summer of 2020. While many thought this might have been the end of this local establishment, The Swamp Restaurant’s team thought differently and began collaborating with local developers to begin making big plans for a new location just around the corner from the first.
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
Grisly Details Revealed After Florida Mail Carrier Gets Mauled By Dogs
Five dogs attacked the 61-year-old woman after her delivery truck broke down on the side of the road.
alachuachronicle.com
UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County September Livestock Program
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Livestock program for September 2022. This program is being offered by Dr. Cindy Sanders, Director/Livestock Agent, UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. First Annual Small Ruminant Short Course and Ram Test Sale – September 16...
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
WCJB
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
Lake City on the search for missing teen: Have you seen her?
LAKE CITY, Fla — Abigail Law was last seen on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Meridian in Lake City on Michigan Street where she lives. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and, gold flip flops. She left her home that afternoon; but nobody knows where she was going.
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
consultant360.com
Ear Indentations on an Infant
Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
