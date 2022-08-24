Read full article on original website
Cowen Digital Expands Institutional Division with Crypto-Native Appointments
Cowen Digital LLC, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., has announced “a series of new appointments drawn from leading digital asset businesses to expand the firm’s Institutional sales team.”. Among the executives reportedly “joining the team is Director of Institutional Sales, Jackie Rose, formerly Head of Institutional...
Digital Custody Solution Provider Liminal Supports Staking on Polygon Network
Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure, extended its existing partnership with Polygon to offer staking “within the digital wallet platform.”. Digital asset holders may now “benefit from the security of Liminal’s self-custody wallets along with the earnings potential of staking on Polygon.” Furthermore, with this announcement Polygon’s existing clients may also “access security features of Liminal on Polygon Network’s on-chain transactions.”
NearPay Introduces Virtual Crypto Cards, Wallet Apps for iOS, Android
NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android “to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.”. NearPay Wallet is now “available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android. With NearPay you can buy crypto...
Abu Dhabi to Introduce Blockchain, Digital Assets Strategy
The Abu Dhabi Blockchain and Virtual Assets Committee (ADBVAC) held its first meeting, “under the chairmanship of H.E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Chairman Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), to discuss strategy for blockchain and virtual assets, which is aligned with the Emirates economic strategy.”
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Group Is Offering OTC Block Trading Service in Dubai
Gate.io Group has announced the launch of its over-the-counter trading platform Gate OTC, which will “provide fully-licensed OTC crypto trading services catered to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.”. Services are “offered in various countries around the world, supporting several mainstream cryptocurrencies.”. The launch of Gate OTC comes as Gate...
Digital Assets: Gemini Now Supports Immutable X (IMX), Biconomy (BICO), IoTeX (IOTX), PlayDapp (PLA)
Digital asset firm Gemini noted that they’re pleased to announce support for a new set of crypto tokens. The following digital tokens are now available for trading on Gemini:. Immutable X (IMX)=. Biconomy (BICO) IoTeX (IOTX) PlayDapp (PLA) These tokens are “available for trading on our API/FIX and ActiveTrader...
Crypto Exchange OKX Issues Statement in Advance of the Merge
OKX, a top crypto exchange with over 20 million customers, has issued a statement in advance of the upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will finally migrate from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The announcement by OKX is to “ensure that users are prepared for the event.”
