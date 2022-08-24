ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
crowdfundinsider.com

Cowen Digital Expands Institutional Division with Crypto-Native Appointments

Cowen Digital LLC, the digital asset division of Cowen Inc., has announced “a series of new appointments drawn from leading digital asset businesses to expand the firm’s Institutional sales team.”. Among the executives reportedly “joining the team is Director of Institutional Sales, Jackie Rose, formerly Head of Institutional...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Custody Solution Provider Liminal Supports Staking on Polygon Network

Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure, extended its existing partnership with Polygon to offer staking “within the digital wallet platform.”. Digital asset holders may now “benefit from the security of Liminal’s self-custody wallets along with the earnings potential of staking on Polygon.” Furthermore, with this announcement Polygon’s existing clients may also “access security features of Liminal on Polygon Network’s on-chain transactions.”
crowdfundinsider.com

NearPay Introduces Virtual Crypto Cards, Wallet Apps for iOS, Android

NearPay, a crypto finance protocol, has officially launched virtual crypto cards and its Wallet for iOS and Android “to bring the modern digital banking experience to the world of crypto.”. NearPay Wallet is now “available on all platforms, including Web, iOS and Android. With NearPay you can buy crypto...
crowdfundinsider.com

Abu Dhabi to Introduce Blockchain, Digital Assets Strategy

The Abu Dhabi Blockchain and Virtual Assets Committee (ADBVAC) held its first meeting, “under the chairmanship of H.E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Chairman Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), to discuss strategy for blockchain and virtual assets, which is aligned with the Emirates economic strategy.”
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Gate.io Group Is Offering OTC Block Trading Service in Dubai

Gate.io Group has announced the launch of its over-the-counter trading platform Gate OTC, which will “provide fully-licensed OTC crypto trading services catered to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.”. Services are “offered in various countries around the world, supporting several mainstream cryptocurrencies.”. The launch of Gate OTC comes as Gate...
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Exchange OKX Issues Statement in Advance of the Merge

OKX, a top crypto exchange with over 20 million customers, has issued a statement in advance of the upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will finally migrate from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The announcement by OKX is to “ensure that users are prepared for the event.”
