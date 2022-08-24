Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure, extended its existing partnership with Polygon to offer staking “within the digital wallet platform.”. Digital asset holders may now “benefit from the security of Liminal’s self-custody wallets along with the earnings potential of staking on Polygon.” Furthermore, with this announcement Polygon’s existing clients may also “access security features of Liminal on Polygon Network’s on-chain transactions.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO