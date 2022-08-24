Read full article on original website
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
beauregardnews.com
BPSO: Three of four drowning victims recovered from Sabine River
The search continues today for the final victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning at the Sabine River in Merryville. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed that three of the four victims have been recovered from the river, and that dive teams and personnel from multiple surrounding agencies are assisting with the ongoing search for the final victim.
beauregardnews.com
BPSO searching for drowning victims at Sabine River in Merryville
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
KPLC TV
Nelson Rd. closed at Country Club Rd. after gas line hit in parking lot
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nelson Road is closed at Country Club Road after a boring company hit a gas line in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, according to Lake Charles police. Police advised drivers at 6 p.m. to avoid the intersection for the next four or five hours. No...
KPLC TV
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. Three of the four missing people have been located, Sheriff Herford said. BPSO is continuing to search for...
KPLC TV
Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Truck catches fire outside McDonald’s on Broad St.; no one injured
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - No one was injured when a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Broad Street and Hwy 14 Thursday evening. The truck was fully engulfed when the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived, and the driver was standing away from the truck, firefighters say.
KPLC TV
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
Lake Charles American Press
CPSO: Robbery followed Lake Charles car crash
Four men have been arrested and accused of robbery following a traffic crash on Ryan Street on Saturday, Aug. 13. At about 2:30 p.m. that day Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in reference to a robbery. Deputies say during the initial investigation they...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily Rain Chances Continue Into Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily scattered showers and storms look to continue into next week. Although the frontal boundary is gone, a dip in the jet stream will still be in the area leading to chances for daily scattered shower and storm activity. Sunday will feature a similar pattern to Saturday, with some morning showers mainly south of I-10. More activity will develop in the early afternoon, with daytime heating kicking in. That will lead to scattered showers and storms making their way northward as the day goes on. It will not be a complete washout though if you have outdoor plans, keep any plans flexible. The early-to-mid part of next week looks largely the same, with daily chances for storms along the Sea-breeze and outflow boundaries. With this rain activity around, high temperatures should continue to top out in the upper 80′s. Additionally, any slower-moving storms could give some areas up to a couple inches of rain at a time, meaning we will watch out for localized flooding with the ground saturated from earlier rains this week.
Saturday morning fire heavily damages Orange home, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — Emergency crews are investigating the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Orange. It happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022 morning. The Orange Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Bridal Wreath Avenue around 9:15 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a structure fire.
kalb.com
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 25, 2022, that it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 26 at an undisclosed location in the parish.
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Lake Charles American Press
Mayor Hunter on storm recovery: ‘This was a team effort’
Lake Charles has made significant strides in recovering from Hurricane Laura over the past two years. Mayor Nic Hunter said there is still much work to be done. Some may remember the mayor’s efforts to call attention to the city’s plight, appearing on CNN, Fox News and NPR.
kalb.com
Alexandria utility department to send out accurate bills, read meters in September
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After weeks of headaches and concern from residents waiting to receive their utility bills, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said utility customers should be back on their normal monthly billing cycle starting in September. The mayor made that announcement during his August State of the Community update.
eunice-la.com
Oct 1 we will have a new trash collection service
Bayou State Containers/Waste – (click on the name to go their website link) Starting October 1, 2022, Bayou State Waste, LLC is proud to be your new service provider for residential garbage collection. In order to provide excellent service throughout St. Landry Parish, collection days have been revamped. New...
kalb.com
Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result. The heavy rainfall and standing water have caused several roads...
