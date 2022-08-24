Read full article on original website
SkySports
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Premier League. AnfieldAttendance: Attendance53,328. L Díaz (3'3rd minute, 85'85th minute) T Alexander-Arnold (28'28th minute) R Firmino (31'31st minute, 62'62nd minute) V van Dijk (45'45th minute) C Mepham (46'46th minute ogown goal) F Carvalho (80'80th minute) Bournemouth 0.
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores 200th and 201st career league goals in hard-fought win
Harry Kane scored a goal in each half, and had a penalty saved, as Tottenham secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Super Sunday, with the striker praising his team-mates for "grinding out" another three points. The England captain scored the 200th league goal...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Stoke City: Lewis Baker earns win for Potters
Lewis Baker's long-range strike gave Stoke City a hard-fought 1-0 win at Blackburn in front of their rumoured new manager Alex Neil. Stoke's captain Baker settled the contest in the 27th minute with a 25-yard strike of unerring accuracy that arrowed into the bottom corner for his second goal this term.
SkySports
Europa League draw: Man Utd get Real Sociedad, Arsenal to play PSV
Manchester United were handed Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Cyprus' Omonoia in their Europa League group-stage campaign, while Arsenal were drawn alongside PSV Eindhoven. Erik ten Hag's side will face a reunion with Spanish team Sociedad, who they played in the 2020-21 Europa League knockout stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,...
UEFA・
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss' English cricket high-performance review recommends reduction to county cricket schedule
A slimmed-down top division in the County Championship and a reduction in overall playing days are among the initial recommendations of Sir Andrew Strauss' high-performance review into English cricket. On Friday, Strauss made public the consultation document his review sent to the first-class counties on Thursday evening. The document states...
SkySports
Nick Pope exclusive interview: Newcastle goalkeeper discusses his new club, England hopes and Burger King fame
Of all the hundreds of millions of pounds the new owners have invested in Newcastle's squad since taking over, the £10m they spent on Nick Pope may prove to be the shrewdest acquisition of them all. The goalkeeper, who arrived from Burnley over the summer, is slowly getting used...
SkySports
Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh
Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SkySports
Anthony Martial to be offered longer deal at Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Anthony Martial is to be offered a longer deal at Manchester United with boss Erik ten Hag impressed with his form. Antony has effectively gone "on strike" by refusing to play for Ajax as he looks to force through...
SkySports
Bruno Lage exclusive interview: Wolves boss explains tactics following formation change and why his team will get better
When Bruno Lage arrived at Wolves last summer he toyed with the idea of switching to a back four before reverting to the formation that the players knew best. Now it is time to do things his way and that decision is set to define his time at the club.
SkySports
Brighton 1-0 Leeds: Pascal Gross maintains Seagulls' sharp start to Premier League season
Brighton maintained their fantastic start to the season as Pascal Gross scored in a 1-0 win over Leeds, who were criticised for "freestyling" by boss Jesse Marsch. It was looking like another one of those days for Brighton in front of goal after squandering multiple chances but Gross showed the required calmness on 66 minutes to slide his dominant side in front.
SkySports
Champions League, Europa League, Conference League fixtures: Schedule, fixtures, kick-off times
Liverpool will meet Rangers twice in eight days in the Champions League as the fixture list for all three European competitions are released. Jurgen Klopp's men will meet Rangers in back-to-back fixtures in the middle of October in Group A. The two sides come face to face at Anfield on...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham's resurgence underpinned by continuity
Zero points. That is what Tottenham had to show from home matches against Southampton and Wolves and a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League last season - nothing. Fast forward to the current campaign and Spurs have earned seven points from those same fixtures, with their unbeaten start to the campaign shining a spotlight on this multi-faceted team Antonio Conte continues to sculpt.
SkySports
Millwall 0-1 Reading: Naby Sarr steers Royals to top of the Championship
A debut goal from Naby Sarr was enough to take Reading to the top of the Championship as they beat Millwall 1-0 at The Den. The former Huddersfield man's first-half header proved to be the winner in an intriguing tussle which saw the impressive Royals become the first side to come away from Millwall with victory this season.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's perfect, record-equalling demolition of Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp hailed a "perfect football afternoon" after Liverpool recorded their first win of the season with a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League victory against promoted Bournemouth. The Reds produced the ideal repost to opening draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace and Monday's loss at Manchester United to match their biggest...
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix falter in play-off pursuit with defeat to Manchester Originals
Birmingham Phoenix failed to book their spot in The Hundred play-offs as they succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Manchester Originals, who in turn stay in the hunt for a top-three spot with a game to go. Story of the match. Birmingham would have guaranteed their passage through to the...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Roberto Firmino's dazzling display, Erling Haaland filling Sergio Aguero void
The first player to have a hand in four first-half goals for Liverpool. The third player to have a hand in five goals in a single Premier League game. On an afternoon where everyone draped in Liverpool red shone, Roberto Firmino was without question the standout performer, stealing the show with two goals and three assists in Saturday's 9-0 mauling of Bournemouth.
SkySports
Europa Conference League group stage draw: West Ham to face Anderlecht | Hearts handed Fiorentina test
West Ham have been drawn to face Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League group stages while Scottish Premiership club Hearts will take on Fiorentina of Serie A. The group stage fixtures are due to begin on September 8 and West Ham will be hoping for another deep run in a European competition, having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season.
UEFA・
SkySports
Man City reject £59m Bernardo Silva bid from PSG - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Man City have rejected a £59m bid from PSG for 'unsettled' midfielder Bernardo Silva, with officials in France believing the offer has been turned down out of fear that the player could help the Ligue 1 side win the Champions League ahead of his current employers.
MLS・
