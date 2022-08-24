SALINE, Mich. — It wasn’t the season-opening performance that CJ Carr was hoping for. The 6-3, 190-pounder was hit while running with the football and saw it fall to the ground, only to be recovered by the defense. Then Carr went to make a throw to his right and the ball slipped out of his hand, fell to the turf, and it was scooped up by a defensive lineman. He later threw an interception in the end zone, a ball tossed from about 50 yards out, and the safety made a great play to snag it. Late in the game, he threw a fade route toward his receiver, but the corner high-pointed the ball and picked it off.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO