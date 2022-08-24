Read full article on original website
Since being named the starting quarterback about three weeks in advance of the season-opener against Ohio State, sophomore Tyler Buchner is beginning to take ownership of the job. “It’s just an added urgency to his demeanor, his preparation,” said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. “He’s confident right now. To me,...
SALINE, Mich. — It wasn’t the season-opening performance that CJ Carr was hoping for. The 6-3, 190-pounder was hit while running with the football and saw it fall to the ground, only to be recovered by the defense. Then Carr went to make a throw to his right and the ball slipped out of his hand, fell to the turf, and it was scooped up by a defensive lineman. He later threw an interception in the end zone, a ball tossed from about 50 yards out, and the safety made a great play to snag it. Late in the game, he threw a fade route toward his receiver, but the corner high-pointed the ball and picked it off.
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Combating Irish hosted its 3rd consecutive time-opening match in Purcell Pavilion on Friday night, in which the Irish fell to Texas Tech 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 17-25, 19-25). Notre Dame had 4 freshmen see motion in the opener, with freshman Avery Ross major the way...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
Marijuana won’t be on the ballot this year, but it is showing up on the local campaign trail. While lawmakers continue to resist any notion of legalizing cannabis products, the state is now one of only 13 states with no effective medical cannabis law and one of only 19 that still imposes jail time for simple possession of cannabis, according to DISA, a group that specializes in occupational health issues.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
A pilot program in Elkhart designed to bring more women into the recreational vehicle industry has proven successful, and plans are already in place for growth. The RV Women’s Alliance, based in the St. Joseph County town of Osceola, partnered with the RV Technical Institute in Elkhart to establish the first all-female technician’s certification program. RVTI Director of Recruitment Tracy Anglemeyer says the partners sought 12 women for the pilot, but ended up doubling that number after receiving more than 100 applicants.
ELKHART, Ind. -- Linton's Summer Car Show is back in Elkhart on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Enchanted Gardens, guests can see cool show cars, enter in raffles and door prizes, visit the petting zoo and even train rides. A meal will also be available by...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mark Tarner has made a living pursuing his passions, and now, he’s bringing them together under one roof by opening a new chocolate factory and the dinosaur museum, but this business venture is more accurately described as a one-stop shop for all ages. While...
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
Ongoing storm sewer work will impact travel lanes on Winona Ave beginning Thursday 08/25/2022 through Friday 08/26/2022. During this portion of the operation flaggers will be utilized as traffic will be restricted to 1 lane on Winona Ave. At the end of each workday traffic will be restored to the normal 2-way operation. An alternate route is suggested to avoid delays. Thank you for your assistance.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work to install a roundabout is underway at the intersection of Winona Avenue, Kings Highway, Argonne Road, and Park Avenue in Kosciusko County. The first phase of sewer work has already affected travel lanes on Winona Avenue. Weather and work schedules may affect lane closures....
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Dead Floyd is an important part of today’s musical landscape. They are a one-of-a-kind band much like their predecessors the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd. Dead Floyd recreates the music and magic of these two magnificent bands by combining them together in one wild musical adventure of historic, adventurous mind-bending joy. They present an explosive array of the what the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd created by carefully and methodically putting them together in the same set. Imagine if you will the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd playing the same gig and each band taking turns presenting their songs, mind-blowing, right?!
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Whitley County officials after a 32-year-old woman died while incarcerated at the county’s jail in 2020. Indiana law firm Wagner Reese, LLP says 32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox...
