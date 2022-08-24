Read full article on original website
Offensive Notebook: Tommy Rees Talks Buchner, Diggs, Receivers
Since being named the starting quarterback about three weeks in advance of the season-opener against Ohio State, sophomore Tyler Buchner is beginning to take ownership of the job. “It’s just an added urgency to his demeanor, his preparation,” said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. “He’s confident right now. To me,...
Watch: Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Talks About Preparing For Ohio State
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
