Battlement Mesa, CO

nbc11news.com

Mesa County gives state ultimatum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Crime & Safety
Longmont, CO
Battlement Mesa, CO
Center, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Mesa, CO
Boulder, CO
KREX

Lawsuit Filed Against Mesa County Commissioners

Two Mesa County Residents filed a suit claiming that Mesa County voting machines “systematically delete records.” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says those claims have been disproven.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
nbc11news.com

Temperatures on the rise again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We have felt dry conditions throughout the entire day in most of our valleys. While we started the day with sunny skies, some light cloud cover pushed into the Grand Valley towards the afternoon hours, transitioning our sky conditions to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s in Grand Junction and lower 80s for Montrose as our high. In the nighttime hours, dry conditions will persist, and partly cloudy skies will be around. While Grand Junction will not notice a difference in our overnight lows reaching into the lower 60s again, Montrose will sit slightly warmer from last night, getting into the upper 50s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Market On Main Is One of the Best Grand Junction Summer Traditions

If you aren't coming to the Market On Main that happens every Thursday, you're missing out on one of the best summer traditions in Grand Junction. Farmers markets are always popular during the summer months and we are blessed to have some outstanding ones to choose from between Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade. Of course, getting fresh fruits and vegetables is a huge draw, but there's a lot more to it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k

These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson

Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022. She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in. Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: Climate considerations, city projects, lodging tax

Good to see a city planning ahead (“Glenwood Springs council sets construction priorities big and small,” Aug. 22 PI). Lots of resources going into construction projects. Keep the town humming along. Progress. Vitality. Just one problem; it’s called climate change. But Glenwood is like most towns and...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
RIFLE, CO
nbc11news.com

Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
FRUITA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Betty Cranmer

Betty Cranmer, a resident of Renew Assisted Living Center in Glenwood Springs, died peacefully on July 21, 2022 at 3:00am. Her son, Allen, was at her side. Her daughter, Susan Gorman, and members of her family, as well as her granddaughter, Hannah Hutchison, who is now a hospice nurse in the Roaring Fork Valley, and Akal Jeet Khalsa, an end-of-life counselor were also with her until late the previous evening. She was almost 101 years old, her birthday was August 29, 1921.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent. According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.
MESA COUNTY, CO

