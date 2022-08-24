ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Lyon Daniels & Noah Cottrell To Star As Jared & Simon In Disney+ Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJd5t_0hU60xiJ00

EXCLUSIVE: Lyon Daniels ( We Can Be Heroes) and Noah Cottrell ( Gordita Chronicles ) have been cast as the young leads, twin brothers Jared and Simon, in Disney+’s live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles .

Based on the popular series of bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find themselves pulled into an alternate, fantastical world.

Daniels’ Jared is the adventurous, clever, and impulsive twin brother, who has been troubled by anger issues. Cottrell is the thoughtful, more rational twin Simon, who is an animal lover – Jared’s antithesis in everything. The twins have been inseparable since birth and even developed their own special “twin language,” but resentments are growing between them, threatening to disrupt their brotherly bond.

They join Christian Slater , who has been tapped as the lead villain Mulgarath.

Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the series, a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is showrunner and exec produces with Coiro, Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch.

Cottrell’s recent TV credits include Gordita Chronicles and the role of Diego on Punky Brewster. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in family adventure pic Boys of Summer. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, The Kim Dawson Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Daniels was most recently seen in the feature film We Can Be Heroes and on TV appeared in Amazon’s Patriot. He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, Industry Entertainment and Gochman Law Group.

Deadline

