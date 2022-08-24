ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more

GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
Save some money buying tickets for rides at the Great NYS Fair

GEDDES , N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is a great chance to unwind, relax, and enjoy some rides. Wade Shows is the company to brings tie rides to the fair which company president Frank Zaitashik says they’ve been doing since 2004. People from all of...
State Police investigating a serious personal injury crash on NY Thruway

Albany, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway. According to police, on Friday, August 26 shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. After a preliminary investigation at...
