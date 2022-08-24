Read full article on original website
Hochul clarifies 'leave New York' comment was only directed at Molinaro, Zeldin and Trump
New York State (WRGB) — Abortion has become one of the top issues for Governor Kathy Hochul's campaign for governor. This week, New York State's Democratic leader ruffled feathers when she suggested a group of Republican leaders should leave the state because of their stance on the issues. During...
NY cannabis officials now accepting applications for state's first retail dispensaries
New York State (WRGB) — It’s the moment many have been waiting for since New York legalized marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management is officially accepting applications for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses, also called CAURD licenses. In order to be eligible, you or an immediate...
NJ man awaiting trial for fatal Memorial day crash must stay in Capital Region
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New Jersey man charged in the Northway Crash that led to the death of a U-Albany student facing several charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI and manslaughter must stay in the area. Vasu Laroiya pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment in connection to...
Childcare staffing "crisis" could impact more than a dozen school districts
WRGB — One of the largest local providers of child care is sounding the alarm over staffing issues it’s facing, that could lead to serious issues once the school year starts. The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is facing a childcare crisis, and is looking to hire at least...
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more
GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
Save some money buying tickets for rides at the Great NYS Fair
GEDDES , N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is a great chance to unwind, relax, and enjoy some rides. Wade Shows is the company to brings tie rides to the fair which company president Frank Zaitashik says they’ve been doing since 2004. People from all of...
State Police investigating a serious personal injury crash on NY Thruway
Albany, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury crash on the Thruway. According to police, on Friday, August 26 shortly before 3:00 p.m., police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 in the city of Albany. After a preliminary investigation at...
