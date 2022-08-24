Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Janine J. Wilson
JOHNSON CITY - Janine J. Wilson, age 75 of Johnson City, Tennessee, died peacefully in her sleep in June of this year following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. After 56 years of marriage, she has now gone to be with her Lord, predeceased family, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jane and William T. Johnston.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon Sunday will be “A Church of Disciples.” Scripture will be from Matthew 16:13-18. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15. Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer alum Armstrong takes over as Ridgefields superintendent
KINGSPORT — Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club has a new man taking care of the golf course. Lucas Armstrong, an accomplished amateur golfer, has been hired as the club’s new course superintendent. Armstrong knows his way around the Donald Ross-designed course as a two-time winner of the club’s invitational tournament.
Johnson City Press
New LGBTQ-led church coming to Johnson City
There is a new church coming to Johnson City that wants to go beyond just being inclusive. Christ’s Redemption Church, which is led by Alex and Chris Burchnell and Curtis Walsh, is a sabbath-
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 26
Aug. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news. “Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Campbell are mourning the death of their 6-year-old daughter, Minnie, which occurred at the family residence on West Main street Monday night. The child had been sick only about three days, and the death falls heavily upon the parents.”
Johnson City Press
Trailblazers put 33-0 thumping on West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — There was a continuous clock in motion most of the second half Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex, but Daniel Boone never showed the home team any mercy and rolled to a 33-0 win over shell-shocked West Ridge. The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the Wolves (1-1)...
Johnson City Press
Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District
BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
Johnson City Press
D-B’s Headrick, Boone’s Lewis take Run for the Hills titles
BRISTOL — Fog rolling off the river and a slight nip in the air must mean its cross country season. Beneath the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam on Saturday, local harriers kicked off the season on one of the area’s toughest 5-kilometer courses at the 27th “Run for the Hills.”
Johnson City Press
Book tells stories of people who had Carter County bridges named for them
ELIZABETHTON — There are some names that every commuter knows very well, even if they have no clue as to who the person was. Those names become well known because they appear on signs of bridges they cross nearly every day of thier lives. That is the reason Nancy Ensor has written her first book: We’ll Cross that Bridge…
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football
The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
Johnson City Press
Times News earns TPA General Excellence Award, sweeps top categories
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News might need to make room for its haul from the annual Tennessee Press Association Awards. The Times News won the top general excellence award for the fourth division in the TPA’s annual contest, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Martin Center announces Broadway show lineup
Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. “Some announcements are a decade in the making, and this unveiling of our inaugural Broadway series has been anticipated for years,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “From the moment we broke ground on the Martin Center back in 2013, we have been waiting for this moment, and I am thrilled to see these four award-winning shows take the stage here on our campus.”
Johnson City Press
Providence Academy to build new educational wing
Head of School Ben Holland announced Aug. 19 that Johnson City’s Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility. The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroom for each grade from K4-12. It will also allow...
Johnson City Press
English as second language courses coming to Northeast in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — ¿Hablas inglés?. If you don't or do but want to learn how to speak, writer and read English more fluently, Northeast State Community College's Office of Workforce Solutions will offer two English as a second language (ESL) courses this fall.
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
Johnson City Press
VanDyke wins 10th in a row at Kingsport Speedway
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke hit double digits with his 10th win in a row at Kingsport Speedway on Friday. The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet won the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature to headline the night of NASCAR Weekly Series racing at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers suffer blowout loss to Anderson County
JOHNSON CITY — Like last year, things went sideways early for Science Hill against Anderson County. This time, the hole was too deep to overcome.
Johnson City Press
CCSO seeks person of interest in Dry Branch investigation
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning that it is searching for Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the investigation of a body found Tuesday in a burning car in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road. Amanda Little, interim chief deputy...
Johnson City Press
Washington County teens win 4-H Vol State Award
Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor. Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.
Johnson City Press
Parent University to focus on substance abuse, mental health Aug. 30
KINGSPORT — On Tuesday, Aug 30, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will host a panel discussion titled "Parent University: Empowering our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health." It will occur from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett High School's Nancy Pridemore Theater.
