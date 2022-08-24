ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Johnson City Press

Janine J. Wilson

JOHNSON CITY - Janine J. Wilson, age 75 of Johnson City, Tennessee, died peacefully in her sleep in June of this year following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. After 56 years of marriage, she has now gone to be with her Lord, predeceased family, and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jane and William T. Johnston.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon Sunday will be “A Church of Disciples.” Scripture will be from Matthew 16:13-18. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15. Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer alum Armstrong takes over as Ridgefields superintendent

KINGSPORT — Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club has a new man taking care of the golf course. Lucas Armstrong, an accomplished amateur golfer, has been hired as the club’s new course superintendent. Armstrong knows his way around the Donald Ross-designed course as a two-time winner of the club’s invitational tournament.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 26

Aug. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news. “Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Campbell are mourning the death of their 6-year-old daughter, Minnie, which occurred at the family residence on West Main street Monday night. The child had been sick only about three days, and the death falls heavily upon the parents.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Trailblazers put 33-0 thumping on West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE — There was a continuous clock in motion most of the second half Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex, but Daniel Boone never showed the home team any mercy and rolled to a 33-0 win over shell-shocked West Ridge. The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the Wolves (1-1)...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District

BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
Johnson City Press

D-B’s Headrick, Boone’s Lewis take Run for the Hills titles

BRISTOL — Fog rolling off the river and a slight nip in the air must mean its cross country season. Beneath the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam on Saturday, local harriers kicked off the season on one of the area’s toughest 5-kilometer courses at the 27th “Run for the Hills.”
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Book tells stories of people who had Carter County bridges named for them

ELIZABETHTON — There are some names that every commuter knows very well, even if they have no clue as to who the person was. Those names become well known because they appear on signs of bridges they cross nearly every day of thier lives. That is the reason Nancy Ensor has written her first book: We’ll Cross that Bridge…
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football

The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Times News earns TPA General Excellence Award, sweeps top categories

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News might need to make room for its haul from the annual Tennessee Press Association Awards. The Times News won the top general excellence award for the fourth division in the TPA’s annual contest, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee System.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Martin Center announces Broadway show lineup

Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. “Some announcements are a decade in the making, and this unveiling of our inaugural Broadway series has been anticipated for years,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “From the moment we broke ground on the Martin Center back in 2013, we have been waiting for this moment, and I am thrilled to see these four award-winning shows take the stage here on our campus.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Providence Academy to build new educational wing

Head of School Ben Holland announced Aug. 19 that Johnson City’s Providence Academy will build a 37,648 square-foot educational wing as an addition to the existing 80,000 square-foot facility. The new wing will allow Providence to add a third classroom for each grade from K4-12. It will also allow...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

VanDyke wins 10th in a row at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke hit double digits with his 10th win in a row at Kingsport Speedway on Friday. The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet won the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature to headline the night of NASCAR Weekly Series racing at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

CCSO seeks person of interest in Dry Branch investigation

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning that it is searching for Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the investigation of a body found Tuesday in a burning car in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road. Amanda Little, interim chief deputy...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County teens win 4-H Vol State Award

Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor. Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Parent University to focus on substance abuse, mental health Aug. 30

KINGSPORT — On Tuesday, Aug 30, Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will host a panel discussion titled "Parent University: Empowering our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health." It will occur from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett High School's Nancy Pridemore Theater.
KINGSPORT, TN

