Four touring shows will kick off the inaugural Broadway series at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. “Some announcements are a decade in the making, and this unveiling of our inaugural Broadway series has been anticipated for years,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “From the moment we broke ground on the Martin Center back in 2013, we have been waiting for this moment, and I am thrilled to see these four award-winning shows take the stage here on our campus.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO