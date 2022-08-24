Man implants Tesla key into hand, explains its future potential

How far would you go to never lose your car keys ever again?

Brandon Dalaly is a Tesla owner and digital marketing professional who has his car key implanted in his hand!

Although the key trick is pretty cool, his implant has much more capability beyond unlocking his electric car.

In a conversation with KNX News “In Depth,” Dalaly explained the forgetfulness that motivated him to such extreme lengths, and he elaborated on what the chip can already do and might be able to do in the future. He also attempts to dispel some of the concerns put forth by naysayers.

WHY?

"About two years ago, right at the beginning of COVID, I started thinking - man, I'm really bored." That boredom prompted him to do a deep dive into a technology he had been following for the past five years. "I got into studying RFID chips; I'm a huge tech nerd."

He enjoys the practical use of the technology, which includes storing data such as medical records and opening his front door. Still, he sees the primary reason for the implant as "a pretty cool discussion point,” admitting the idea was conceived of boredom.

Brandon says the implant sits just below the dermal layer of his skin and glows a green light when successfully connected to a cell phone, indicating connectivity. It elicits quite a response at parties, he said.

What can the chip do?

According to Brandon and other advocates for cyborg technology, the possibilities are limited only by the apps people create for the chip.

"Because there is an app store and people are developing these little java card apps, over time, [the chip's] capabilities will just keep growing," Bandon says.

For now, there are only a few apps currently available, including the Tesla car key and other tap-to-access tech. Brandon also mentions the chip's ability to store data, like acting as a secure crypto wallet.

Brandon's vision for the future is to one day be able to walk out his front door with nothing in his pockets.

Let's talk about safety

The first concern for Brandon was finding the right person to implant the chip. The most significant injury consideration is an injection site infection due to poor installation.

He said while a doctor could do the implant, he went to a body piercing professional because he felt they would have the most comparable experience.

The chips are encased in a biocompatible glass or biopolymer, so the body sees them as 'normal.'

In about two weeks, the chip gets covered in the host's tissue sitting comfortably just below the skin.

Brandon likens the implants to pacemakers as a way to ease any concerns of infection or rejection.

What about privacy?

As for privacy concerns, Brandon says we are a far way away from GPS technology integration.

"These chips would need to be externally powered to be able to supply enough energy to get a position on you. And the chip I have right now is only powered when they make contact with a reader."

When people on the internet asked Brandon 'what happens if someone comes up and cuts off your hand to seal your car?' Brandon replies, "listen, if someone is willing to hack off my hand to get into my car, that's a whole other thing I have to worry about."

Listen to the whole interesting conversation here.

