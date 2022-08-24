Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John Clifford
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
KMPH.com
Siblings from Fresno awarded scholarship for water conservation model
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two siblings from Fresno have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship for their model on water conservation. Pauline Victoria and John Benedict were both named Davidson Fellows Scholarship Winners for 2022. They won with their Field Evaluation Optimization and Application of a Novel AI Drought Assessment...
KMPH.com
Fresno Police welcomes over 20 new officer recruits to its police force
FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Police Department's force expanded to welcome over 20 new officer recruits at its Promotional and Swearing In Ceremony on Friday in downtown Fresno on Friday. "Congratulations to each of you for your hard work and dedication to your career! We’re proud of you," said the...
KMPH.com
Local truck driving school to provide thousands of jobs to Valley transportation industry
FRESNO, Calif. — The Valley's growing need for truck drivers and operators make have found its solution with a new partnership aimed at creating thousands of jobs. Local government and business leaders joined to cut the ribbon on Thursday on the new location of the John R. Lawson Truck Driving School located at the former J.D. Food facility on Central Ave. in Fresno.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
New group of Fresno Police Officers sworn-in, others promoted
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new group of police officers will now be surveilling the streets of Fresno. Police Chief Paco Balderrama and other city officials helped swear-in 22 new officers on Friday. The ceremony was also held to promote eight Sergeants, four Lieutenants, one captain and a Deputy...
KMPH.com
Fire damages restaurant in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — The Salazar's Bar & Grill in Kingsburg was damaged but not destroyed by fire on Thursday. Kingsburg Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire but thanks to a fire sprinkler and working fire alarm system, the crews were able to knock the flames down quickly.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
KMPH.com
Man wanted following shooting, 2 children nearly hit in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is on the run after police say he shot into two apartments last month that nearly struck two children inside their own home. The Fresno Police Department says there were two shooters. One of the suspects has been arrested and the second, 26-year-old Keith McCray has not been found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Money-saving tips: Low-cost to free high-speed internet for qualifying households
FRESNO, Calif. — As schools open up, school districts and county offices of education throughout California we're invited to participate in the 'Get Connected! Initiative' on Saturday. Enrollment events took place throughout the state to help more households start saving money on their monthly internet bills. Some families may...
KMPH.com
Fresno nonprofit group accused of taking advantage of those they're supposed to help
Whistleblowers have come forward, calling out a local nonprofit group for all sorts of potential criminal activity from the way it handles money, to potential tax evasion, and taking advantage of those the group is designed to help. It's called Made for Them and it's a human-trafficking survivors network. Valley...
KMPH.com
Foster Farms Semi Filled with chickens overturned after crash in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Foster Farms Semi truck that was filled with live chickens was overturned on its side after a multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened on Jenson and Cornelia Avenues. There were no injuries reported. Police are on the scene now. Jensen...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jeremy Houston Hutchins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jeremy Houston Hutchins. Jeremy Hutchins is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Hutchins is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jeremy Hutchins is hiding,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Week two in Valley high school football
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
KMPH.com
Fresno Co. Coroner dies after losing control of car and falling 200 feet down mountainside
AUBERRY, Calif. — Fresno County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after its Chief Forensic Pathologist died in a collision on Highway 168 on Saturday. Deputies responded to a collision around 10:00 a.m. Saturday near Highway 168 and Beal Fire Road in Auberry. The...
KMPH.com
2 dead after 2 separate motorcycle crashes in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two unrelated motorcyclists are dead after two separate collisions near one another in Fresno County. The crashes happened about one hour apart and about half a mile from each other on Friday afternoon. According to CHP, the first crash happened near Hwy 41 and Harlan...
KMPH.com
Intermittent lane closures for HWY 99 work scheduled to start
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Department of Transportation has announced with Security Paving Company that their intermittent nighttime lane closures for landscape work on Northbound Highway 99 will be starting. The work being done is part of the Selma to Fowler Rehabilitation Project. The work will be...
KMPH.com
One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
KMPH.com
11 pounds of suspected cocaine found during K9 traffic stop in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer said he noticed...
Comments / 0