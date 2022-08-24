ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

Injured tortoise stolen during break-in in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The search is on for a stolen Desert Tortoise that was taken during a break-in at the Fresno Discovery Center. The science center uses some of its animals for its hands-on exhibit for visitors of all ages. They say the tortoise has an injured shell...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Siblings from Fresno awarded scholarship for water conservation model

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two siblings from Fresno have been awarded a $25,000 scholarship for their model on water conservation. Pauline Victoria and John Benedict were both named Davidson Fellows Scholarship Winners for 2022. They won with their Field Evaluation Optimization and Application of a Novel AI Drought Assessment...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police welcomes over 20 new officer recruits to its police force

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Police Department's force expanded to welcome over 20 new officer recruits at its Promotional and Swearing In Ceremony on Friday in downtown Fresno on Friday. "Congratulations to each of you for your hard work and dedication to your career! We’re proud of you," said the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Local truck driving school to provide thousands of jobs to Valley transportation industry

FRESNO, Calif. — The Valley's growing need for truck drivers and operators make have found its solution with a new partnership aimed at creating thousands of jobs. Local government and business leaders joined to cut the ribbon on Thursday on the new location of the John R. Lawson Truck Driving School located at the former J.D. Food facility on Central Ave. in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New group of Fresno Police Officers sworn-in, others promoted

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new group of police officers will now be surveilling the streets of Fresno. Police Chief Paco Balderrama and other city officials helped swear-in 22 new officers on Friday. The ceremony was also held to promote eight Sergeants, four Lieutenants, one captain and a Deputy...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fire damages restaurant in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — The Salazar's Bar & Grill in Kingsburg was damaged but not destroyed by fire on Thursday. Kingsburg Fire responded to a reported commercial structure fire but thanks to a fire sprinkler and working fire alarm system, the crews were able to knock the flames down quickly.
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted following shooting, 2 children nearly hit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is on the run after police say he shot into two apartments last month that nearly struck two children inside their own home. The Fresno Police Department says there were two shooters. One of the suspects has been arrested and the second, 26-year-old Keith McCray has not been found.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jeremy Houston Hutchins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jeremy Houston Hutchins. Jeremy Hutchins is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Hutchins is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jeremy Hutchins is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Week two in Valley high school football

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way but his touchdown...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after 2 separate motorcycle crashes in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two unrelated motorcyclists are dead after two separate collisions near one another in Fresno County. The crashes happened about one hour apart and about half a mile from each other on Friday afternoon. According to CHP, the first crash happened near Hwy 41 and Harlan...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Intermittent lane closures for HWY 99 work scheduled to start

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Department of Transportation has announced with Security Paving Company that their intermittent nighttime lane closures for landscape work on Northbound Highway 99 will be starting. The work being done is part of the Selma to Fowler Rehabilitation Project. The work will be...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

11 pounds of suspected cocaine found during K9 traffic stop in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — According to CHP Merced, Patrol K9 Officer Bruce and his handler located around 11 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop. The CHP duo was making a vehicle code violation traffic stop on a Nissan Altima. During the stop, the officer said he noticed...
MERCED, CA

